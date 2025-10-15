The US President previously declared that America is in an "armed conflict" with drug trafficking cartels

Donald Trump said the US struck a drug smuggling boat off the Venezuelan coast. Picture: Getty/Truth Social

By Jacob Paul

The US military unleashed a deadly strike on a drug boat near the Venezuelan coast, Donald Trump has announed.

Six suspected drug smugglers were killed in the “lethal kinetic strike", the US President announced. Mr Trump said the boat was wading through international waters on an established smuggling route carrying drugs, adding that it was associated with "illicit narcoterrorist networks". A video posted to Truth Social shows the vessel in flames following the apparent attack. It marks the fifth strike since the beginning of September after the Pentagon said the president declared the US was in an "armed conflict" with cartels. This is the same legal rationale the US previously used to target terrorist organisations including al-Qaeda and ISIS. Read more: Trump misses out on Nobel Peace Prize as Venezuelan opposition leader wins Read more: Mexican cartels sending members to Ukraine - as intelligence warns drug gangs use drone schools to grow their empires

A video posted to Truth Social shows the moment the boat was struck. Picture: Truth Social

Mr Trump said after the first strike the boat belonged to Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua - which the US designated a terror group in February. The US President said that the group is "responsible for mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror across the United States and Western Hemisphere." But the Venezuelan government claims the group was dismantled in 2023. Meanwhile, the US forces have been seen amassing in the southern Caribbean, with at least eight warships, a submarine, and F-35 jets gathering in Puerto Rico.Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro - who the US claims has links to drugs gangs and other criminal networks - argues the Americans are trying to force him out.

Trump ranted about the attack on Truth Social. Picture: Truth Social