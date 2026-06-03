The US military launched "self-defence" strikes on an Iranian Island after thwarting missile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and other regional targets.

The strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, in the Strait of Hormuz, were "in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East", US Central Command (Centcom) said.

Two Iranian missiles shot at Kuwait fell short or broke apart in flight, while several ballistic missiles aimed at regional targets failed and three missiles heading for Bahrain were intercepted, Centcom said.

Since the conflict began in late February, Iran has repeatedly attacked targets in the Gulf region where U.S. military bases are located.

Centcom said all the attacks failed and that U.S. forces remained ready to repel "unwarranted Iranian aggression."

The latest flare-up, which lifted oil prices by more than 1 per cent in early trade on Wednesday, comes more than three months after the initial U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, with the conflict mired in a stalemate under a shaky ceasefire and the Strait of Hormuz largely closed to maritime traffic.

Read More: Iran continues attacks on Bahrain and Kuwait as peace talks with US stagger on amid Trump-Netanyahu rift

Read More: Marco Rubio insists US will 'win' Iran war after Trump 'tells Netanyahu everyone hates him'