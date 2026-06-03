US launches 'self-defence' strikes on Iranian island as tensions flare in Middle East
Central Command said Iranian attacks failed and that US forces remained ready to repel "unwarranted Iranian aggression"
The US military launched "self-defence" strikes on an Iranian Island after thwarting missile attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait and other regional targets.
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The strikes on Iran's Qeshm Island, in the Strait of Hormuz, were "in response to attempted attacks by Iran across the Middle East", US Central Command (Centcom) said.
Two Iranian missiles shot at Kuwait fell short or broke apart in flight, while several ballistic missiles aimed at regional targets failed and three missiles heading for Bahrain were intercepted, Centcom said.
Since the conflict began in late February, Iran has repeatedly attacked targets in the Gulf region where U.S. military bases are located.
Centcom said all the attacks failed and that U.S. forces remained ready to repel "unwarranted Iranian aggression."
The latest flare-up, which lifted oil prices by more than 1 per cent in early trade on Wednesday, comes more than three months after the initial U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran, with the conflict mired in a stalemate under a shaky ceasefire and the Strait of Hormuz largely closed to maritime traffic.
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Iran and the U.S. said last week that they had reached a tentative initial agreement to halt the war. But the two sides have yet to sign off on the deal.
Iranian media reported that Tehran has not communicated with Washington for several days, but U.S. President Donald Trump said negotiations have not stopped.
"The conversations between us have been going on continuously, including four days ago, three days ago, two days ago, one day ago, and today," he said in a social media post.
Since mid-March, Trump has repeatedly said he is close to a deal that would end the fighting and allow negotiators to tackle thorny issues including the future of Iran's nuclear program.
Trump has said stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is his top priority. Iran denies it is developing a nuclear bomb and says its atomic program is for peaceful purposes.
"Disrupting the security of the Strait of Hormuz will carry a heavy price for the U.S. military," Iranian media cited the IRGC as saying.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio told lawmakers on Tuesday that the U.S. would agree to sanctions relief only if Iran agrees to give up its nuclear activity.
Rubio declared: "The war is over," during a sharp exchange with Democratic Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey, who disagreed.