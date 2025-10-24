The US Defence Secretary has announced fresh strikes against a ship accused of smuggling drugs to the United States.

The US has unleashed a series of deadly strikes against alleged drug traffickers in recent weeks as part of Donald Trump’s war on smugglers.

Six people, whom Hegseth called “narco-terrorists”, were killed in the operation.

Pete Hegseth said the strike took place in the Caribbean Sea, targeting alleged members of the Tren de Aragua criminal organisation.

Overnight, at the direction of President Trump, the Department of War carried out a lethal kinetic strike on a vessel operated by Tren de Aragua (TdA), a Designated Terrorist Organization (DTO), trafficking narcotics in the Caribbean Sea. The vessel was known by our… pic.twitter.com/lVlw0FLBv4

Today’s operation marks the tenth strike since the beginning of September, after the Pentagon said the president declared the US was in an "armed conflict" with cartels.

This is the same legal rationale the US previously used to target terrorist organisations, including al-Qaeda and ISIS.

Taking to X, Hegseth shared a video of the operation, which shows a boat exploding into a cloud of smoke.

The Trump administration has faced widespread criticism for launching these strikes without congressional approval.

Earlier this month, 25 Democratic senators wrote to the White House accusing it of launching strikes "without evidence that the individuals on the vessel and the vessel's cargo posed a threat to the United States."

Speaking on Wednesday, Mr Trump insisted he has the authority to launch strikes without the backing of Congress.

"We're allowed to do that, and if we do (it) by land, we may go back to Congress," he said.

At least 43 people have been killed in the strikes so far.