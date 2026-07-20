US Central Command said it had begun "a new wave of strikes" aimed at "degrading" Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels in the strait's vital shipping lanes

The U.S. military completed its ninth consecutive evening of strikes against Iran, the U.S. Central Command said on Sunday. Picture: US Central Command

By Rebecca Henrys

US forces hit Iran for a ninth consecutive day on Monday as concerns grew over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran said two oil tankers had exploded and been immobilised.

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In a statement, US Central Command said it had begun "a new wave of strikes" aimed at "degrading" Iran's ability to attack commercial vessels in the strait's vital shipping lanes. It gave no further details. The strikes are part of an escalating cycle of attacks between the US and Iran after an interim ceasefire agreement signed a month ago unravelled, deepening a struggle for control over the Strait of Hormuz that has disrupted energy supplies and stoked fears of global inflation. Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency, citing its own reporters, said US missiles struck several Iranian cities early on Monday. Read more: Human remains found in search for missing American soldier after Iran hit base in Jordan, US military says Read more: Trump says death of two US soldiers a 'shame' but Iran mission is still critical

Explosions were heard in Tabriz, Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini, according to Tasnim. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States would continue to target Iran while it attacked global commercial shipping. "The Strait of Hormuz are international waterways, and they continue to launch against the ships in that international waterway," Rubio said. “As long as Iran insists on controlling an international waterway, we're gonna have to respond to that. The United States always remains open to a diplomatic solution.”

Sailors prepare U.S. Marine Corps F-35B stealth fighter jets for takeoff aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4) while transiting the Arabian Sea. Boxer is the flagship for the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group / 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit. pic.twitter.com/hyNJILD17i — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 19, 2026

For its part, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a surprise strike against "the enemy's special operations headquarters in Syria's Al-Tanf area." The Revolutionary Guards also said they targeted US aircraft at Jordan's Aqaba airport with ballistic missiles. Iran earlier conducted a drone attack on US military assets and equipment at Kuwait's Al-Adiri camp and Ali Al Salem Air Base, Iranian state TV reported early on Sunday. Kuwait's government said a desalination plant was attacked for the second day running, causing a fire, in what it called a direct strike on vital civilian infrastructure.

A woman walks past a mural depicting a portrait of the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the U.S. and Israel strike on Feb. 28. Picture: AP Photo/Vahid Salemi

Concerns about the flow of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz have persisted since the United States and Iran resumed open hostilities after accusing each other of repeatedly violating a ceasefire deal. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said late Sunday that it received a report that a vessel was on fire not far from the Omani coast, although it had not verified a cause. The Revolutionary Guards said on Monday that two oil tankers had exploded and been immobilised after attempting to transit what it described as an unsafe southern route through Hormuz, alleging the vessels had been encouraged by the US military to use the passage. The statement gave no details on the vessels' names, flags, crews or any casualties. The Guards said the waterway would remain unsafe as long as what it called US "aggression" in the region continued, warning that "this passage will not be safe for the transit of petrochemical products, nor even a single drop of oil and gas."

U.S. Navy Sailors remain focused and vigilant aboard guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113), as American forces continue implementing the naval blockade against Iran. As of July 19, CENTCOM has redirected 6 commercial vessels and disabled 1 to ensure full compliance. pic.twitter.com/SyutavMv6s — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) July 19, 2026