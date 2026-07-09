'If it happens again, it will get much worse': US strikes Iranian nuclear plant as Trump threatens more action
Iran and the US have exchanged fire after a collapse in the ceasefire deal, seeing Gulf states such as Jordan dragged into the conflict
The US military has carried out strikes on Iran for the second day in a row, one day after Donald Trump announced the ceasefire was “over”.
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Explosions in the port city of Bandar Abbas in the Strait of Hormuz were reported by Iranian state media late on Wednesday, as well as in the coastal city of Sirik, and the south-western Bushehr province, where Iran’s nuclear-power-plant complex is located,
The US President wrote on Truth Social: “This is in retribution for yesterday’s bombing of ships by Iran. If it happens again, it will get much worse!”
The strikes were confirmed by US Central Command, who wrote on X: “At the direction of the Commander in Chief, US Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
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This comes amid reports of Iran striking a US air base in Jordan, according to Iranian state media.
A base located in Al-Azraq, and a command and control centre in "West Asia" were reportedly struck with ten ballistic missiles at 2:20pm local time (11:50am UK time), the report says.
In a statement, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said: "If the US terrorist army repeats its aggression, other US bases in the region will not be safe from our heavy fire.”
The national news agency of Jordan previously said the country shot down eight missiles launched from Iran towards its territory, citing a military source.
The reported attack has not yet been commented on by the US military.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the US president said the Iranian regime called him begging for a deal as the countries traded direct strikes across the Middle East last night after their ceasefire shattered.
"They called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly," Mr Trump said.
US forces said they hit about 90 targets across Iran for a second night, as Tehran hit back by launching attacks on American bases in Bahrain and Kuwait.
Asked about the strikes, Mr Trump said "it was really retribution".
He said on Iran that "we just hit them very hard", adding that he "has already won militarily, they have very little left".
The breakdown of the truce came after Iran attacked three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, triggering a furious response from Trump.
At a Nato summit in Turkiye earlier this week, the US President told reporters that he thought the fragile ceasefire was "over" and pledged more strikes against Iran.
He also vowed to "finish the job" and insisted he was unsure he wanted to do a deal with the regime, branding them "scum".
Speaking to reporters, Trump said: "To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. As far as I'm concerned, it's over. I'll speak to our negotiators, they want to negotiate."
As Mr Trump started his journey home from Ankara on Wednesday, the US military said in a statement: "At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.
"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway."
The statement from Central Command said: “U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief."
Shortly after the threat of "massive" attacks, sirens blared in Bahrain and Kuwait - both hosts of American installations.
In a short post on social media, Bahrain's interior ministry said: "The alarm siren has been activated. We urge citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels."
Kuwait's state media later reported that sirens were sounding there before its military said its air defences were confronting "hostile missile and drone attacks"
The latest exchange of fire threatens to again disrupt shipping transiting the Gulf channel and cause difficulties in securing a permanent end to the conflict, launched by the US and Israel on February 28.
The president also repeated his threat to destroy bridges, water treatment plants and power stations.
And he suggested the US could reimpose its blockade of Iranian ports, which had previously been lifted, having already pulled Tehran’s licence to sell oil.
But in a defiant post on X, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf said: “The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold.”