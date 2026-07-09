Iran and the US have exchanged fire after a collapse in the ceasefire deal, seeing Gulf states such as Jordan dragged into the conflict

Donald Trump said the strikes were in 'retribution' for Iranian bombing of ships on Wednesday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

The US military has carried out strikes on Iran for the second day in a row, one day after Donald Trump announced the ceasefire was “over”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Explosions were reported in the Iranian port city of Bander Abbas by Iranian media on Wednesday. Picture: SOCIAL MEDIA via REUTERS

This comes amid reports of Iran striking a US air base in Jordan, according to Iranian state media. A base located in Al-Azraq, and a command and control centre in "West Asia" were reportedly struck with ten ballistic missiles at 2:20pm local time (11:50am UK time), the report says. In a statement, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said: "If the US terrorist army repeats its aggression, other US bases in the region will not be safe from our heavy fire.” The national news agency of Jordan previously said the country shot down eight missiles launched from Iran towards its territory, citing a military source. The reported attack has not yet been commented on by the US military.

This comes as thousands of mourners across Iran attend funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: Alamy

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, the US president said the Iranian regime called him begging for a deal as the countries traded direct strikes across the Middle East last night after their ceasefire shattered. "They called a little while ago. They want to make a deal so badly," Mr Trump said. US forces said they hit about 90 targets across Iran for a second night, as Tehran hit back by launching attacks on American bases in Bahrain and Kuwait. Asked about the strikes, Mr Trump said "it was really retribution". He said on Iran that "we just hit them very hard", adding that he "has already won militarily, they have very little left".

Still taken from footage of an explosion in Iran posted to Mr Trump's Truth Social. Picture: Truth Social

The breakdown of the truce came after Iran attacked three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, triggering a furious response from Trump. At a Nato summit in Turkiye earlier this week, the US President told reporters that he thought the fragile ceasefire was "over" and pledged more strikes against Iran. He also vowed to "finish the job" and insisted he was unsure he wanted to do a deal with the regime, branding them "scum". Speaking to reporters, Trump said: "To me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore. As far as I'm concerned, it's over. I'll speak to our negotiators, they want to negotiate." As Mr Trump started his journey home from Ankara on Wednesday, the US military said in a statement: "At the direction of the Commander in Chief, U.S. Central Command forces have started conducting additional strikes against Iran to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.

The US President said the attacks were "in retribution" for Iran hitting ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Truth Social

"The United States is holding Iran accountable for recent unjustified aggression against commercial shipping and civilian crews freely navigating a vital international waterway." The statement from Central Command said: “U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief." Shortly after the threat of "massive" attacks, sirens blared in Bahrain and Kuwait - both hosts of American installations. In a short post on social media, Bahrain's interior ministry said: "The alarm siren has been activated. We urge citizens and residents to remain calm, head to the nearest safe location, and follow updates through official channels." Kuwait's state media later reported that sirens were sounding there before its military said its air defences were confronting "hostile missile and drone attacks"

The latest exchange of fire threatens to again disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Reuters