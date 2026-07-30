The latest attack comes during a week where hostilities continue, following the first publicly announced joint US-Saudi strikes on Iranian proxies in Iraq.

US Central Command said it struck “dozens” of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps targets in the latest attack. Picture: Reuters via US Central Command

By Georgia Bell

The US military confirmed it carried out a “heavy wave” of strikes against Iran in response to Iranian attempted ballistic missile strikes on American forces on Tuesday.

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The latest attacks come in retaliation for Iranian attempted ballistic missile strikes on American forces on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

Trump reportedly met Saudi defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, an unnamed US official told Axios, who said that Saudi Arabia wants to ease tensions. The latest strikes come after several days of relative calm. Both sides paused strikes as talks had reportedly restarted – Trump called them “very friendly negotiations”, but Iran denied they were taking place. The US President promised to retaliate after an Iranian missile attack on a US base in Jordan on Tuesday. "We're going to be hitting them very hard because it's our turn to hit them. They know it's coming,” he said, adding “they asked us not to do it."

Trump reportedly met Saudi defence minister Prince Khalid bin Salman, who claimed that Saudi Arabia wants to ease tensions. Picture: Getty

The latest strikes, which Centcom called a "powerful response to yesterday's attempted Iranian attacks on US forces based in the Middle East", began at 8 pm on Wednesday and went on for about an hour. Centcom confirmed the US attack targeted "military command centres, missile and drone facilities, coastal surveillance and defence sites, and maritime capabilities.” Both the islands of Qeshm and Abadan, vital parts of the oil industry, were among the areas hit, according to Iranian state media agency Irib. "A US attack on a residential home in the Chah Tangu neighbourhood of Qeshm killed three members of a family: the father, the mother, and their 2-year-old child," Fars reported, citing the Hormozgan University of Medical Sciences.

When military strikes were announced against Iran by the US and Israel in February, Donald Trump said the war would last just a few weeks. Picture: Getty

Jordan’s military confirmed that air defence systems had successfully shot down five Iranian missiles targeting the country on Thursday. On Tuesday, the IRGC reported that it had struck a US air base and a command centre in Jordan "in response to the acts of aggression of the American child-killing army". It added that naval forces had hit three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz that "ignored warnings" and travelled through what it called an "unsafe and illegal route”.

Iran said it had hit three oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz that had "ignored warnings". Picture: Getty