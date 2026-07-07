The US military has resumed strikes on targets in Iran after accusing the regime of striking three tankers in the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command said in a post on X on Tuesday, adding that the strikes were in response to what it said were Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian state media has reported that six projectiles have hit the area of Taheroui Pier in the south of the country.

Donald Trump reimposed oil sanctions on the regime in retaliation to the attacks, which thew White House says was "wholly unacceptable".

CENTCOM confimed on X: "US Central Command forces have begun launching a series of powerful strikes against Iran to impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping crewed by innocent civilians in an international waterway.

"The US strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran’s demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire."

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