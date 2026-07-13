The US has launched strikes on Iran for the third consecutive night after Donald Trump promised to hit the nation hard following the breakdown of the ceasefire.

Iranian state media has said that explosions have been heard in Bandar Abbas and Kish Island.

"These strikes will continue imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz."

US Central Command, the military branch in charge of the region, wrote on X: "At 4:45 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command began launching the third consecutive night of strikes against Iran, at the Commander in Chief's direction.

Donald Trump threatened the Middle Eastern nation in an interview with an American broadcaster earlier on Monday, saying: "We're going to hit Iran very hard tonight and we're going to hit them hard tomorrow, and there's not a damn thing they can do about it."

Trump had earlier reinstated the US's blockade on Iranian ports, and declared American forces the "Guardian of the Hormuz Strait".

He also suggested that the US will charge a toll of 20% will be imposed on all cargo passing through the vital waterway.

He wrote: "The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran. We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait.

"The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,' but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. The process and formation will begin immediately."

Trump has given no additional detail on how the US hopes to implement the charge for ships crossing the strait.