The US Supreme Court has rejected an appeal request from Ghislaine Maxwell, the jailed ex-girlfriend of paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein.

Maxwell was jailed for 20 years in June 2022 after being convicted in December 2021 on sex trafficking charges.

Today's decision means her conviction on three counts of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for Epstein - and her 20-year criminal sentence remain in place.

Maxwell’s lawyer David Oscar Markus said: "We’re, of course, deeply disappointed that the Supreme Court declined to hear Ghislaine Maxwell’s case.

"But this fight isn’t over. Serious legal and factual issues remain, and we will continue to pursue every avenue available to ensure that justice is done."

Supreme Court justices did not provide a reason for the decision.