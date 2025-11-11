The United States has lifted sanctions on Syria following a historic meeting between the two nations' leaders on Monday evening.

Mr al-Sharaa's rebel forces toppled the longtime dictator Bashar al-Assad in a surprising offensive last December, and he was also once wanted by the US for his connections to al-Qaeda, with a $10 million (£7.6 million) bounty on his head.

The act sanctioned those connected to former President Bashar al-Assad for war crimes against the civilian population.

US businesses had been prohibited from having dealings with the Syrian government and military since 2019 under the Caesar Act.

US President Donald Trump met with his Syrian counterpart, Ahmed al-Sharaa, at the White House in what was the first official visit of a Syrian leader since the nation became independent in 1946.

The meeting between the two leaders saw them discuss bilateral relations, the toppling of the Islamic State, and regional issues.

"We want to see Syria become a country that’s very successful, and we think this leader can do it," Trump told reporters

"He gets along very well with Turkey, with President Erdogan… We’re working also with Israel on getting along with Syria."

Syria and the US agreed to integrate the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces into the ranks of the Syrian army, the Foreign Ministry said following the meeting.

It will also become the 90th country to join an international coalition to combat the Islamic State.

After the meeting, the US Treasury Department announced that it was lifting a number of sanctions, with some exceptions, on Damascus "to let them rebuild and thrive... and ensuring accountability for harmful actors".

It no longer imposes "comprehensive sanctions" on Syria, the Caesar Act is waived - except for some transactions with Russia and Iran - and the transfer of some basic civilian US-origin goods without a licence.

Sanctions remain on Bashar al-Assad and those connected with his regime and human rights abuses.

The Caesar Act cannot be repealed without the approval of Congress.