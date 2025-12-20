Another oil tanker has been seized off the coast of Venezuela by the US, officials say.

The seizure has yet to be confirmed by the White House, with the Coast Guard and the Pentagon referred questions about the action to them.

America's Coast Guard has led the ongoing operation alongside helicopter support from the US military, NBC reports.

It comes a week after the US seized a sanctioned oil tanker, called Skipper, off the coast of the South American nation.

The seizures link into Donald Trump's plan to place Venezuela under an embargo, as US forces steadily increase their presence in the region.

The US president has been ramping up pressure on the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which he accuses of being involved in the drugs trade.

Speaking on Tuesday, the US president said: "Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America.

"It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before."

In a post on his Truth social media page, the president branded Mr Maduro's regime as "illegitimate" and a "foreign terrorist organisation".

He continued: "Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela."

Since the seizure of the Skipper, vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil have feared interception by the US and are staying put in Venezuelan waters.