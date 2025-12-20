US seizes second oil tanker off Venezuela as Trump ramps up blockade
The US president has been ramping up pressure on the regime of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, which he accuses of being involved in the drugs trade
Another oil tanker has been seized off the coast of Venezuela by the US, officials say.
America's Coast Guard has led the ongoing operation alongside helicopter support from the US military, NBC reports.
The seizure has yet to be confirmed by the White House, with the Coast Guard and the Pentagon referred questions about the action to them.
It comes a week after the US seized a sanctioned oil tanker, called Skipper, off the coast of the South American nation.
The seizures link into Donald Trump's plan to place Venezuela under an embargo, as US forces steadily increase their presence in the region.
Speaking on Tuesday, the US president said: "Venezuela is completely surrounded by the largest Armada ever assembled in the History of South America.
"It will only get bigger, and the shock to them will be like nothing they have ever seen before."
In a post on his Truth social media page, the president branded Mr Maduro's regime as "illegitimate" and a "foreign terrorist organisation".
He continued: "Therefore, today, I am ordering A TOTAL AND COMPLETE BLOCKADE OF ALL SANCTIONED OIL TANKERS going into, and out of, Venezuela."
Since the seizure of the Skipper, vessels carrying millions of barrels of oil have feared interception by the US and are staying put in Venezuelan waters.
Some of these are believed to be using concealment tactics to transport goods for sanctioned countries like Russia, Iran, and Venezuela - known as the "shadow fleet".
More than 70 oil tankers in Venezuelan waters this week are said to be part of this fleet, according to data from TankerTrackers.com.
Among them, some 38 have been sanctioned by the US Treasury.
Elsewhere, Trump has authorised lethal strikes against ships he claims are trafficking drugs in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific.
President Maduro says the US is trying to overthrow him to gain access to Venezuela's oil reserves.