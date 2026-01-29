The changes will have "real economic consequences for US travel and tourism", industry figures warn.

Donald Trump wants to check the five-year history of travellers' social media accounts. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Travellers are being put off visiting the US in the face of the Trump administration's proposed vetting of social media accounts.

A third of international travellers say they are less likely to book a trip to the US after Donald Trump announced plans to screen visitors' social media going back five years. At present, travellers from more than 40 countries - including Britain - can visit the US for up to 90 days without a visa, as long as they hold an electronic travel authorisation, known as an ESTA. Under proposed changes, Information from a review of social media would be used to decide whether a traveller is granted an ESTA. Travellers across the 40 countries which have signed up to the ESTA programme have been interviewed for a survey commissioned by the World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC). Two-thirds (66%) of over 4,500 respondents said they were aware of the potential changes. A third said they were less likely to book a US trip as the policy change looms. Gloria Guevara, president and CEO of the WTTC, said: "Security at the US border is vital, but the planned policy changes will damage job creation, which the US administration values so much. Read more: World Cup chaos after Trump bans visa applications from 15 competing nations Read more: Trump signs executive order introducing $1m 'Gold Card' immigration visa

People wait in line to have their passports checked by Immigration inspectors. Picture: Getty

"Our research finds that over 150,000 jobs could be lost if this policy goes ahead - about the same number usually created each quarter in the US. "Even modest shifts in visitor behaviour, discouraged by the planned changes, will have real economic consequences for US travel and tourism, particularly in a highly competitive global market." The drastic move to ramp up the vetting process of arrivals is the latest attempt by Trump to scrutinise foreign visitors - after an immigration freeze from 19 countries was announced last month. The proposed social-media requirement, put forward by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), would apply to all visitors, regardless of whether or not they need a visa. Information from the review of social media review would then be used to decide whether a traveller is granted an ESTA.

Information from the review of social media will be used to decide whether a traveller is granted an ESTA. Picture: Alamy