CitriniResearch, a firm who specialise in equity trading and investment research, sent the analyst to the fifty-four-mile passage separating Iran and Oman

US trading firm sends analyst to Strait of Hormuz by speedboat - in return for $15,000 cash and Cuban cigars. Picture: Citrini Research

By Danielle de Wolfe

A Wall Street research firm has paid an analyst $15,000 to venture to the Strait of Hormuz by speedboat, armed with cigars and tobacco pouches in order to gain trading insights.

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While some traders analyse satellite imagery to deduce oil movements in and out of the critical waterway, one research firm instead sent a field analyst, known as Analyst #3, to the region. CitriniResearch, a firm who specialise in equity trading and investment research, sent the analyst to the fifty-four-mile passage separating Iran and Oman on March 31 in a bid to identify any vessels navigating the chokehold. Traffic along the vital trade route has remained at a virtual standstill since the US-Israeli war with Iran began a month ago, sending oil prices surging. The analyst, who is said to be fluent in four languages including Arabic, was paid $15,000 in cash for his troubles, arriving in the war-torn region with a case of equipment, "a pack of Cuban cigars" and "a roll of Zyn" - a brand of nicotine pouches. The analyst's trip to the strait came hours before the Iranian regime is reportedly began demanding ships pay a massive toll to pass through the Strait - which transports around 20 per cent of the world’s oil. Read more: Defence Secretary 'spotted in South of France' despite sky-high Middle East tensions after Trump's 'stone age' threat Read more: British man charged with directing Somalia-based terrorist group Al-Shabaab and attending commando training camp

Exclusive from @citrini x @hntrbrkmedia: A fishing vessel is ablaze in the Persian Gulf just off the Strait of Hormuz. pic.twitter.com/PpLiPqILC5 — Hunterbrook (@hntrbrkmedia) April 3, 2026

The analyst was able to hide recording equipment in his luggage as he entered Oman, with 'Analyst #3' facing questioning from the coast guard, border officials and intelligence agents. Reports have also emerged of the analyst embarking on a swim in the Strait, with a cigar in his mouth, as Iranian drones can be seen flying overhead. Publishing their report, Citrini added a disclaimer that said that some names and identifying details had been changed to "protect the safety of anonymous sources".

CitriniResearch, a firm who specialise in equity trading and investing research, sent the analyst to the fifty-four-mile passage separating Iran and Oman on March 31 in a bid to identify any vessels navigating the chokehold. Picture: CitriniResearch

The paper released by the firm names the project as 'Strait of Hormuz: A CitriniResearch Field Trip'. "Our job to make confusing investment environments less confusing? I wanted to do that, I had the connections to make it happen (at least some of it) and it would make for a pretty great story. So it was decided," they wrote on their site. The analyst's reports led market watchers to praise the analyst's bravery, with online commentators comparing him to big screen characters including James Bond and Johnny English. The firm became a prominent name in the trading world after betting against Silicon Valley Bank before the lender collapsed in early 2023 - a failure that ultimately contributed to a regional-banking crisis.

I feel like I fell in love with @citrini Analyst #3 without even knowing him. 😂



“Armed with a fluency in four languages including Arabic, a Pelican case full of equipment, a pack of Cuban cigars, $15,000 in cash and a roll of Zyn”…. who is this man? 😍 pic.twitter.com/dK8rYNlDBE — Liz Bazurto🛡|| lalatina.eth (@lizabazurto) April 6, 2026