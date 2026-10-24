The warnings cover nations including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Lebanon

The US State Department, headed by Marco Rubio, has updated travel advisories for countries across the Gulf and Middle East. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Alex Storey

The US has updated its travel advisories for countries across the Middle East amid the ongoing threat of the Iranian-backed Houthis.

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Supporters of Yemen's Houthi rebels raise their machine guns during a rally in support of the group. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

They added: "We want Americans to have the most up-to-date information, and the possibility of regional effects, including the potential for flight disruptions, makes a region-wide advisory update important and prudent." A US official told Middle East publication Al-Monitor: "When it comes to our staffing at embassies, we constantly evaluate new information about the security environment. "The threat of Houthi attacks and of Iranian terror plots targeting US officials are informing our decisions on staffing adjustments for embassies on RO Status in the region." At least 13 people were killed and more than 300 injured when rebels attacked passengers queuing at terminal three at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh last Saturday. Two security guards were also killed in a Houthi missile attack on Yemen’s presidential palace in the port city of Aden last weekend.

Five ballistic missiles struck al-Maashiq Palace in the attack, according to Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani. He told reporters the prime minister and other ministers were unharmed, but many others were injured. Speaking to LBC, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting branded the strike an "outrageous escalation". Mr Streeting also confirmed this week that British fighter jets will help defend Saudi amid the escalated threats. RAF Typhoons will fly defensive missions to help protect Saudi cities and critical infrastructure from strikes by the Iran-backed militant group, as the UK extends its military support to the kingdom.

President Trump previously said that the rebel group was "behaving badly". Picture: Associated Press/Alamy