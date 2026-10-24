US updates travel advisories for the Gulf and Middle East amid threat posed by Houthi rebel group
The warnings cover nations including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and Lebanon
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
The US has updated its travel advisories for countries across the Middle East amid the ongoing threat of the Iranian-backed Houthis.
Listen to this article
Washington's security alerts have warned of the growing threat posed by the rebel group following a spate of attacks across the Gulf.
The update covers a list of countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the UAE and Israel, which comes after following a series of attacks targeting Saudi airports, energy facilities and other infrastructure.
A US State Department spokesperson said: "These advisories are not indicative of new capabilities from the Houthis, but reflect the strikes we have seen over recent days, including on the airport."
Read more: US ramps up embassy security after terror attack in Jordan leaves seven dead after shooters opened fire at funeral
Read more: Marco Rubio calls on Cuba to 'work with CIA' as Trump warns he'll 'deal with' country after Iran
They added: "We want Americans to have the most up-to-date information, and the possibility of regional effects, including the potential for flight disruptions, makes a region-wide advisory update important and prudent."
A US official told Middle East publication Al-Monitor: "When it comes to our staffing at embassies, we constantly evaluate new information about the security environment.
"The threat of Houthi attacks and of Iranian terror plots targeting US officials are informing our decisions on staffing adjustments for embassies on RO Status in the region."
At least 13 people were killed and more than 300 injured when rebels attacked passengers queuing at terminal three at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh last Saturday.
Two security guards were also killed in a Houthi missile attack on Yemen’s presidential palace in the port city of Aden last weekend.
Five ballistic missiles struck al-Maashiq Palace in the attack, according to Information Minister Moammar al-Eryani.
He told reporters the prime minister and other ministers were unharmed, but many others were injured.
Speaking to LBC, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting branded the strike an "outrageous escalation".
Mr Streeting also confirmed this week that British fighter jets will help defend Saudi amid the escalated threats.
RAF Typhoons will fly defensive missions to help protect Saudi cities and critical infrastructure from strikes by the Iran-backed militant group, as the UK extends its military support to the kingdom.
The UK will also send military advisers and an Atlas A400M military transport aircraft to help move equipment.
President Trump hit out at the Houthi attacks last week, and accused Iran of "purposefully" driving up oil prices ahead of US elections amid escalating tensions between Saudi Arabia and Houthi.
He said on his Truth Social platform that the Houthis were "behaving very badly" amid intensifying attacks.
"I thought they learned their lesson a year ago when we bombed the HELL out of them," he insisted.