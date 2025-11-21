US troops were seen to 'accidentally invade' Mexico amid rising tensions over Trump's threats to bomb cartel members as part of his ongoing 'war on drugs'.

Images emerged of camouflaged figures landing on the beaches and erecting signs hours after the rejection of Trump's cartel strike offer by Mexico.

US 'contractors' arrived by boat on Monday at Playa Bagdad, with the figures seen to hammer signs into the sand proclaiming the area as US territory.

The Mexican Ministry of Foreign Affairs has since confirmed that the navy has removed the signs after "water depth" and other geographical markers "altered the perception of the international boundary's location".

On Tuesday, the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) was seen to weigh in - a bi-national agency that determines the border between the two countries.

Footage has since emerged showing Mexican troops' removing the signs wrongly placed by their US counterparts.

According to the Daily Mail, local security trucks rushed to the beach to meet the troops after sightings emerged.

