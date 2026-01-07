The raid follows an earlier operation targeting another shadow ship, the Marinera, in the North Atlantic.

US troops have seized a second Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker as part of an operation, after initially seizing a vessel forces had been trailing in the North Atlantic

The M/T Sophia tanker forms part of Putin's 'shadow fleet' and follows the seizure of a Venezuelan vessel operating under a Russian flag earlier today close to Iceland. In a post to X, the US Department of War confirmed the pre-dawn operation took place in the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday morning. It added the raid took place in coordination with the US Department of Homeland Security, with forces apprehending a "stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident". US officials earlier confirmed that they had taken custody of the Marinera vessel on Wednesday, with dramatic images showing a helicopter hovering beside the tanker. It comes as the UK confirmed its involvement in the tanker's seizure, noting links to both Russia and Iran, the MoD has confirmed. Read more: US forces seize rogue ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in dramatic raid after pursuit across Atlantic Read more: What was the Marinera really carrying for Russia and Venezuela, and why did Washington move first?

In a pre-dawn action this morning, the Department of War, in coordination with the Department of Homeland Security, apprehended a stateless, sanctioned dark fleet motor tanker without incident.



In a statement, UK Defence Secretary John Healey said: "Today our UK Armed Forces showed skill and professionalism in support of a successful U.S. interception of the vessel Bella 1 while on its way to Russia. "This action formed part of global efforts to crack down on sanctions busting." The Marinera tanker was seized while operating between Scotland and Iceland, with the vessel not believed to be carrying oil - however, it does have a long history of transporting sanctioned Venezuelan crude and has been under sustained US surveillance for weeks. It was revealed earlier today that Russia has deployed naval surface vessels and submarines into the North Atlantic to protect the Marinera. The Russian Foreign Ministry says it is monitoring the reported US boarding of the Marinera oil Tanker, describing the situation as "abnormal". Marine tracking data shows that the vessel has recently switched course to head south.

