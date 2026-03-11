Former US and UK intelligence chiefs warn about terrorism threat amid Iran war
Former US and UK intelligence chiefs have warned that terrorism is an "arrow in Iran's quiver" as the regime fights US-Israeli attacks.
Former MI6 director, Sir John Sawers, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that he was concerned about the radicalisation that may follow the Iran war.
Speaking to Andrew, he warned that "the new Supreme Leader has seen his father killed, his mother killed, his wife killed, and his son killed.
"He's hardly going to be in a generous mood at the end of this conflict.”
Sir John added: "There is a determination on the Iranian side to get their own back in some way or other. And terrorism is certainly one option.”
Iran has been described as the "number one state sponsor of terror" and has funded proxy groups across the Middle East in recent decades.
This includes groups like Hamas in Gaza, the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Echoing Sir John's thoughts was former CIA director John Brennan, warning that terrorism “it is one of the arrows in [Iran’s] quiver”.
He added that he believes "the Trump administration is taking things, if not day by day, hour by hour, to see which way things are going.”
Brennan told Andrew he doesn’t believe the war will end “anytime soon.”