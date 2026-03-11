Former US and UK intelligence chiefs have warned that terrorism is an "arrow in Iran's quiver" as the regime fights Us-Israeli attacks. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

Former US and UK intelligence chiefs have warned that terrorism is an "arrow in Iran's quiver" as the regime fights US-Israeli attacks.

Former MI6 director, Sir John Sawers, told LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr that he was concerned about the radicalisation that may follow the Iran war. Speaking to Andrew, he warned that "the new Supreme Leader has seen his father killed, his mother killed, his wife killed, and his son killed. "He's hardly going to be in a generous mood at the end of this conflict.”

Echoing Sir John's thoughts was former CIA director John Brennan, warning that terrorism “it is one of the arrows in [Iran’s] quiver”. Picture: Getty