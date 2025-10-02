The US will start providing Ukraine with intelligence to help strike energy infrastructure deep inside Russia, in a major policy shift signed off by President Donald Trump.

The aim is to squeeze the Kremlin’s oil revenues, which remain its single biggest source of resource for the war, marking Trump's hardening approach to Putin, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Washington will now share data on long-range targets such as refineries, pipelines and power plants, two American officials confirmed.

The US is reportedly weighing whether to send Tomahawk cruise missiles to Kyiv, which have a range of 2,500km -enough to reach Moscow if fired from Ukraine.

Ukraine has also developed its own long-range weapon, the Flamingo missile, but production numbers remain unclear.

The shift comes after Mr Trump posted on Truth Social last week that Ukraine could "fight and WIN all of Ukraine back in its original form," after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia dismissed the developments.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tomahawks "will not change the situation on the battlefield".

Moscow’s UN ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters: "President Trump is a special kind of politician. He likes quick fixes and this is a situation where quick fixes do not work."

Western allies have increasingly focused on Russia’s energy industry. Mr Trump has already imposed tariffs on Indian imports to pressure New Delhi to halt purchases of cheap Russian crude oil, while lobbying Turkey and others to cut energy ties.

Earlier on Wednesday, G7 finance ministers vowed fresh steps to target buyers of Russian oil and those helping Moscow evade sanctions.