Donald Trump has again laid into Volodymyr Zelenskyy, accusing his former ally of not wanting the war with Russia to end

Donald Trump has laid into Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again, suggesting that someone else should take the US's role in negotiating to end the Ukraine war. Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Donald Trump has laid into Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again, suggesting that someone else negotiate on Ukraine's behalf.

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The US president has distanced himself from Ukraine in recent weeks, and again took aim at its president, Mr Zelenskyy, on Monday. Mr Trump said that Mr Zelenskyy is acting as a barrier to attempts to end the conflict with Russia. Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Mr Trump said of his former ally: "Zelenskyy is a man that should have had this war settled a long time ago. "If he would have listened to me, he would have made a much better deal a long time ago, and he'd have a million people living from his side." He added: "I think it's time for somebody else to negotiate on behalf of Ukraine, because what's happened, very little land is moved, but a million people, a tremendous number of people are dead. They're losing their male population. Read More: Christiane Amanpour to leave CNN after over 40 years following Trump ally's takeover of network Read More: Putin, Xi and Trump to meet, Kremlin confirms - as Russia targets Ukraine water supply

The US President made the comments while speaking to reporters on the White House lawn on Monday. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty

Trump's comments came after Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov raised the prospect of Mr Trump meeting Vladimir Putin to discuss a way to end the four-year war - alongside Chinese premier Xi Jinping. "Given that all three heads of state may potentially take part in the summit in China, the subject of such a hypothetical meeting was indeed raised," he told reporters on Monday. “It was raised, but no specific proposals or agreements were discussed or put forward by anyone, either regarding the meeting itself or the possible agenda and content of that meeting," he went on. Read more: Rubio denies pause in US intel sharing with Ukraine and tells Zelenskyy to 'focus on ending war with Russia' Read more: Kaliningrad helped end Hitler’s war - now it's at the heart of Putin’s threat to Europe

A potential meeting to end the four-year war was revealed by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday. Picture: Contributor/Getty

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha criticised the idea of a meeting, which he claimed would only “encourage Putin to continue this war.” On X, he said: "A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, and Russia could help end the war sooner. He went on: "A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US would do only the opposite: encourage Putin to continue this war."

A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Ukraine, the US, and Russia could help end the war sooner. A trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US would do only the opposite: encourage Putin to continue this war.



Inviting Putin to such a meeting would… — Andrii Sybiha 🇺🇦 (@andrii_sybiha) October 19, 2026

Peskov, who told reporters on a daily conference call that the US was continuing its mediation efforts to resolve the conflict and that Russia appreciated those efforts, said it was obvious that Ukraine would need to be involved in any final peace deal. "Of course, a final settlement is impossible without the participation of someone in Kyiv who is prepared to take responsibility," he said. The last US-mediated ​peace talks took place in February before the United States and Israel ​launched a war ​against Iran. Ukraine and Russia remain as far apart as ever when it comes to the terms of any possible peace deal.

Ukraine received no advance warning from its partners of a Russian ballistic missile strike overnight, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Picture: Imago/Alamy