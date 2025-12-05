The US streaming giant Netflix said on Friday that it had agreed to buy Warner Bros Discovery film and TV studios business in a $72 billion (£54 billion) deal

By Rebecca Henrys

US unions have called for the Netflix and Warner Bros Discovery merger to be blocked.

The US streaming giant Netflix said on Friday that it had agreed to buy Warner Bros Discovery film and TV studios business in a 72 billion US dollar (£54 billion) deal. Labour unions Writers Guild of America West (WGAW) and Writers Guild of America East (WGAE), which represent writers in film, television, radio and online media, issued a joint statement calling for the deal to be stopped. They said it would eliminate jobs, push down wages and worsen conditions for entertainment workers, among other things.

Netflix shares moved slightly lower after the deal was announced. Picture: Luis Boza/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The statement said: “The world’s largest streaming company swallowing one of its biggest competitors is what antitrust laws were designed to prevent. “The outcome would eliminate jobs, push down wages, worsen conditions for all entertainment workers, raise prices for consumers, and reduce the volume and diversity of content for all viewers. “Industry workers along with the public are already impacted by only a few powerful companies maintaining tight control over what consumers can watch on television, on streaming, and in theatres. This merger must be blocked.” The deal followed an auction process in which Netflix was the front-runner to buy the business, which owns HBO, streaming service HBO Max and franchises such as Harry Potter and Batman. It had been up against Paramount Skydance and Sky owner Comcast. The deal could dramatically further reshape the established Hollywood film and TV industry, which has already faced significant upheaval amid the rapid growth of streaming. Netflix said they expect to maintain Warner Bros’ current operations and will continue to release films in cinemas. Meanwhile Equity, a performing arts and entertainment trade union in the UK, emphasised the importance of maintaining cinema releases as well as protecting workers’ terms and conditions.

The Netflix logo is pictured at the company's offices on Vine in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images