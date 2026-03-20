Ministers have agreed to allow the United States to use British bases for "collective self-defence" in the Middle East.

A Downing Street spokesperson said: “Ministers met this afternoon to discuss the latest developments in the Middle East and Iran’s targeting of unarmed commercial shipping, civilian infrastructure including oil and gas facilities and its blocking of the Strait of Hormuz.

The PM had previously said the UK will not be drawn into the wider war in the Middle East amid mounting concerns over US demands, with UK defence secretary John Healey vowing to “step up” defensive support for Gulf states, including Qatar.

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted that he recognises the "pressure on families" as the war drives up prices on energy.

They condemned the targeting of international shipping vessels in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran, which risks pushing "the region further into crisis".

“They underlined that the UK is working closely with international partners to develop a viable plan to safeguard international shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

“Ministers condemned Iran’s expansion of its targets to include international shipping. They agreed that Iran’s reckless strikes, including on Red Ensign vessels and those of our close allies and Gulf partners, risked pushing the region further into crisis and worsening the economic impact being felt in the UK and around the world."

Washington is hoping a blockade of the Island would put pressure on Iran to allow ships to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which transports around 20 per cent of the global oil supply.

It comes as Washington sources have said the Pentagon is sending three warships and thousands of additional Marines to the Middle East, marking the second deployment of Marines to the region in the past week.

“They confirmed that the agreement for the US to use UK bases in the collective self-defence of the region includes US defensive operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

“They reaffirmed that the principles behind the UK’s approach to the conflict remain the same: the UK remains committed to defending our people, our interests and our allies, acting in accordance with international law and not getting drawn into the wider conflict.

“Ministers underlined the need for urgent de-escalation and a swift resolution to the war.”