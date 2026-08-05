The Pentagon said it had "executed multiple successful operations across combatant commands"

The US Army has significantly depleted its stockpile of highly accurate long-range missiles after Trump sparked the war in February. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

The US has used up "virtually all" of its stockpile of long-range missiles during the war with Iran, forcing the Pentagon to rely more on "more risky" missions if the conflict continues.

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The military's Tactical Missile Systems (Atacms) and Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM) are said to be depleted, prompting concerns amid the current instability in the Middle East. Two of the sources indicated to Reuters that "virtually all" of these specific weapons have now been utilised after the war started in February. The missiles are estimated to cost around over $1million each and have also played an important in supplying Ukraine to defend itself against Russia. Read more: Armed man arrested at Trump's LA golf course after 'monitoring security-planning activities' ahead of president's visit Read more: 'Appalling' spike in anti-Semitic attacks in UK recorded after Iran war began

US Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) firing a missile into the East Sea during a South Korea-US joint missile drill. Picture: Getty

The depletion means the Pentagon will have to rely more on piloted bombing missions if Donald Trump keeps up his war on Iran, which is deemed more risky. The war was only initially believed to last a short while but appears to have no end in sight following repeated failed talks. Speaking earlier this week, Trump warned Iran it was facing a "last chance" to sign a "good document", as he insisted talks were under way despite Tehran denying negotiations with the US were taking place. He also claimed the US had been prepared to strike Iran "harder than any attack since World War Two" but instead called off planned attacks. The White House stated in response that the US had "far more munitions than anyone in the world" and "far more than we need."

The Pentagon said it had "executed multiple successful operations across combatant commands". Picture: Alamy