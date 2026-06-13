US forces have carried out a strike that killed Hector Rusthenford Guerrero Flores, also known as Niño Guerrero, the leader of Venezuelan prison gang Tren de Aragua.

The operation involved specialised technological support and was carried out through cooperation and intelligence-sharing between authorities of both countries, the ministry said.

The Trump administration has repeatedly targeted Guerrero and other leaders of the Tren de Aragua organisation with sanctions over alleged involvement in criminal activities such as illicit drug smuggling, human trafficking and money laundering.

"At my direction, the United States Southern Command delivered a swift and lethal kinetic strike to successfully execute Nino Guerrero the infamous leader of Tren De Aragua, one of the most bloodthirsty Terrorist Organizations on Planet," President Donald Trump said in a post on Truth Social on Friday evening.

"This action was coordinated closely with our friends in Venezuela, with whom we are working very well."

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