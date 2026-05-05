Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatened Iran with "overwhelming and devastating American firepower". Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Iran will "face the overwhelming and devastating firepower" of the US military if it decides to attack American troops or ships, defence chief Pete Hegseth has warned.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The United States' secretary of war said the White House would prefer a "peaceful operation", but also said its forces are "locked and loaded" to defend its people and mission. The ceasefire between the nations appears to be hanging by a thread after drones and missiles launched from Iran were intercepted by US forces on Monday. Iranian state media claimed the country had hit a US warship with two missiles, preventing it from entering the strait, but its government denied any small boats had been destroyed. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Mr Hegseth warned: "To what remains of Iran's forces, if you attack American troops or innocent commercial shipping, you will face overwhelming and devastating American firepower. Read more: Ceasefire shattered as fighting erupts over Strait of Hormuz - and Iran mocks Trump’s ‘project freedom’ Read more: US denies that Iran 'hit warship with two missiles' as tensions rise over Strait of Hormuz

An Iranian tugboat floats in the foreground as cargo ships sit at anchor in the Strait of Hormuz. Picture: Alamy

"The President has been very clear about this. We prefer this to be a peaceful operation, but are locked and loaded to defend our people, our ships, our aircraft and this mission without hesitation." He went on: "To Iran, let innocent ships pass freely, these international waters belong to all nations, not to Iran to tax, toll, or control. "To our partners, allies, and the rest of the world, this is a temporary mission for us. As I've said before, the world needs this waterway a lot more than we do. "We're stabilising the situation so commerce can flow again, but we expect the world to step up." He also told reporters that Project Freedom, announced by President Trump over the weekend, would help to ensure the safe passage of ships through the Strait. Elsewhere, the United Arab Emirates said it came under attack for the first time since the truce took hold in early April. An Iranian drone strike triggered a fire at a key oil facility, while it was reported two cargo vessels were on fire off the country’s coast.

Hegseth played down any suggestion the ceasefire between the US and Iran had been shattered, insisting it "is not over" but the stand-off remains deadlocked. He added: "Two US commercial ships, along with American destroyers, have already safely transited the strait, showing the lane is clear. "We know the Iranians are embarrassed by this fact. They said they control the strait. They do not. "So American ships led the way, commercial and military, shouldering the initial risk from the front, as Americans always do and right now, hundreds more ships from nations around the world are lining up to transit." Trump previously described Project Freedom as a humanitarian effort benefiting "neutral and innocent" nations affected by the Iran war. Posting on TruthSocial, he also warned that interference would be met "forcefully" and said US representatives are in talks with Iran that could yield 'something very positive for all".

Trump announced Project Freedom at the weeknd in a further effort to reopen the passage. Picture: Alamy