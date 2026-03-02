Shocking video shows jet on fire in a tailspin as 'several' US warplanes crash in Kuwait
All crew members were rescued and remain in hospital in stable condition
Several American warplanes crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning, the country's defence ministry has confirmed.
A ministry spokesperson confirmed multiple US military planes crashed in the early hours of Monday morning, but said that all crew members had survived.
Video footage on X appears to show a US F-15E Strike Eagle engulfed in flames and spiralling downward around six miles from the US Ali Al Salem Air Base.
The pilot is believed to have ejected and landed safely. The status of the second crew member, the weapons systems operator, remains unclear.
It is not yet known whether the aircraft was shot down by an Iranian missile, struck by US air defence systems in a friendly-fire incident, or brought down by a technical malfunction.
بيان رقم 7— KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) March 2, 2026
In a statement published to X, the defence ministry confirmed the incident, adding that all crew members had been transferred to hospital and were in 'stable' condition.
It said search-and-rescue operations were launched immediately following the crashes and that crews were swiftly evacuated.
Three US soldiers have been killed and five others injured since operations began on Saturday morning.
US President Donald Trump has vowed to avenge their deaths, while warning that further casualties are likely before the conflict ends.
The war widened on Monday after Israel launched strikes on Lebanon in response to retaliatory fire by Hezbollah, following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.