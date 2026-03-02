All crew members were rescued and remain in hospital in stable condition

By Georgia Rowe

Several American warplanes crashed in Kuwait on Monday morning, the country's defence ministry has confirmed.

A ministry spokesperson confirmed multiple US military planes crashed in the early hours of Monday morning, but said that all crew members had survived. Video footage on X appears to show a US F-15E Strike Eagle engulfed in flames and spiralling downward around six miles from the US Ali Al Salem Air Base. The pilot is believed to have ejected and landed safely. The status of the second crew member, the weapons systems operator, remains unclear.

Video footage shows a US F-15E Strike Eagle in flames and spiralling downwards six miles from the US Ali Al Salem base. Picture: X

بيان رقم 7



صرّح الناطق الرسمي باسم وزارة الدفاع بأنه في صباح هذا اليوم سقطت عدد من الطائرات الحربية الأمريكية، مؤكداً نجاة أطقمها بالكامل.



وأوضح أن الجهات المختصة باشرت فوراً إجراءات البحث والإنقاذ، حيث تم إخلاء الأطقم ونقلهم إلى المستشفى للاطمئنان على حالتهم الصحية وتقديم… pic.twitter.com/HYX3LGqEX1 — KUWAIT ARMY - الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) March 2, 2026