US offers $20m reward for information about Iran's nuclear programme
The US initiative is offering the reward to people who can provide knowledge of Iranian "facilities, equipment, and associated personnel"
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The US State Department has announced a reward of up to $20 million for information about Iran's nuclear programme.
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The department is also offering to potentially relocate the person who provides such details.
It follows claims from President Donald Trump last year that that Iran's nuclear facilities had been "completely and totally obliterated" after a bombing campaign by the US and Israel.
Despite opposing commentary from the US, Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful and has stressed that it has no intention of developing a nuclear weapon.
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The State Department's Rewards for Justice initiative is offering the reward to people who can provide knowledge of its "facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, or the movement of any of the above," according to US Central Command (Centcom).
The US military has pledged to establish a task force to enhance American efforts to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned material across Iran's borders, as well as focusing on dual-use and illegal revenue streams.
Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, or the movement of any of the above.… pic.twitter.com/ruTNlZxqFh— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 7, 2026
Centcom added that "Task Force Iron Gate" would operate from Tampa, Florida, and would work with other US government agencies to achieve its goals.
Speaking to reporters outside the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday, November 6, Mr Trump said: "We're also ensuring that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon,"
"They will never have it. Not even close. They're not close.
"If they did have it, if we didn't go in with those beautiful B2 bombers a little more than a year ago, if I allowed them to have it today, there would be no Israel," he added.