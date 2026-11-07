The US initiative is offering the reward to people who can provide knowledge of Iranian "facilities, equipment, and associated personnel"

It comes after President Donald Trump claimed last year that Iran's nuclear facilities had been "completely and totally obliterated" following a bombing campaign by the US and Israel. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

The US State Department has announced a reward of up to $20 million for information about Iran's nuclear programme.

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The department is also offering to potentially relocate the person who provides such details. It follows claims from President Donald Trump last year that that Iran's nuclear facilities had been "completely and totally obliterated" after a bombing campaign by the US and Israel. Despite opposing commentary from the US, Iran insists its nuclear programme is peaceful and has stressed that it has no intention of developing a nuclear weapon. Read more: Thomas Markle Sr to be tagged after court appearance over child sex abuse images Read more: Donald Trump offers White House press secretary job to UFC boss

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has defended the ongoing military campaign against Iran and continues to push Congress for extra funding. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

The State Department's Rewards for Justice initiative is offering the reward to people who can provide knowledge of its "facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, or the movement of any of the above," according to US Central Command (Centcom). The US military has pledged to establish a task force to enhance American efforts to restrict the movement of weapons and sanctioned material across Iran's borders, as well as focusing on dual-use and illegal revenue streams.

Rewards for Justice is offering a reward of up to $20 million and possible relocation for information about Iran’s nuclear program, including its facilities, equipment, and associated personnel, such as those in the scientific community, or the movement of any of the above.… pic.twitter.com/ruTNlZxqFh — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) November 7, 2026