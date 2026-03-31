In what appears to be a retaliatory move, the US President said “the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us”.

President Donald Trump hit out at the UK on his social media platform on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has said the UK should secure the Strait of Hormuz itself, insisting “the USA won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us”.

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Posting to his social media on Tuesday, the US President appeared to hit out at the Prime Minister, insisting it was time for the UK to police the Strait themselves, adding it should "just take" the fuel it needed from Iran. The explosive comments saw the US President insist the UK should "build up some delayed courage" and "go to the Strait". Echoing the President's comments, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was also seen to hit out at the UK during a press conference on Tuesday, insisting the Strait of Hormuz was not just the responsibility of the US, adding "there’s supposed to be a big bad Royal Navy". In the latest sign that his Middle East campaign has severely damaged the long-standing 'special relationship' between the two nations. The comments come as Sir Keir Starmer announced he would chair a meeting of the Cobra crisis committee to address the rising cost to households from the war in Iran. Read more: Moment 2000lb bunker buster bombs rip through Iranian ammunition depot Read more: US 'figuring out exactly who's in charge' in Iran, White House says despite peace talk claims

Posting to his social media on Tuesday, the US President appeared to hit out at the Prime Minister, insisting it was time for the UK to police the Strait themselves, adding it should "just take" the fuel it needed from Iran. Picture: Truth Social

"All of those countries that can’t get jet fuel because of the Strait of Hormuz, like the United Kingdom, which refused to get involved in the decapitation of Iran, I have a suggestion for you: Number 1, buy from the U.S., we have plenty, and Number 2, build up some delayed courage, go to the Strait, and just TAKE IT," he posted to his platform Truth Social. "You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore, just like you weren’t there for us," Trump continued. Adding: "Iran has been, essentially, decimated. The hard part is done. Go get your own oil! President DJT" Average energy bills are forecast to rise by almost £300 for UK households from July, while motorists are already counting the cost of the war. Drivers paying £544 million extra for fuel since the US-Israeli bombing campaign began. The string of posts from the US President also saw him hit out at Macron, insisting "France has been VERY UNHELPFUL".

the Kuwait-flagged Al-Salmi crude oil tanker, following a reported Iranian strike at a Dubai port Authorities overnight. It has been carrying two million barrels of oil and on its way to China. Picture: Kuwait Petroleum Corporation/Handout via REUTERS

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves are said to be working on “contingencies” to help the public with bills if the war in the Middle East continues, a Treasury minister confirmed on Tuesday. James Murray refused to say whether further action would be taken on energy bills or on keeping the fuel duty freeze in place after September. It comes as figures reveal the Iran oil crisis has cost UK drivers more than half a billion pounds in higher fuel prices, according to new analysis.

The explosive comments also saw the US hit out at France, with Trump taking aim at the UK's ally. Picture: Truth Social

Estimated price rises at the pump since the conflict in the Middle East began on February 28 have led to motorists paying an additional £544 million for petrol and diesel, motoring charity the RAC Foundation has revealed. Oil prices have soared in response to Iran’s stranglehold on tankers passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The average pump price of a litre of unleaded petrol in the UK stood at 148.8p on Monday, up 4.6p week on week and a jump of 16.6p, or 13%, since March 2, according to new figures published by the Department for Energy Security & Net Zero.

A petrol tanker delivery at a Shell petrol station in Slough, Berkshire where prices were today 156.9 for petrol and 178.9 for diesel. Picture: Alamy