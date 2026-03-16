For many international travellers, entry to the United States is assumed to be routine.

The Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) is often viewed as a simple online form with a modest fee and little more than an administrative hurdle before travel. That assumption can be deeply mistaken and continues to catch travellers off guard.

Consider a common scenario. A UK business traveller, with no convictions and a decades-old arrest that never went to court completes an ESTA application honestly.

Within minutes, the application is rejected. What appeared to be a resolved chapter of the past becomes a barrier to travel. This is not an unusual outcome. It is how ESTA is designed to work.

The question “Can I visit the US if I have a criminal record?” is often asked too late. On the ESTA application, travellers must disclose prior arrests for certain categories of criminal conduct and any drug law violations. An honest answer that raises concern usually result in an ESTA rejection.

ESTA offers very limited opportunity to explain context, mitigation or subsequent good conduct. It is a blunt, largely automated screening tool.

When ESTA is not approved, travellers enter the visa application process, where the stakes rise significantly. A B-1/B-2 visitor visa usually replaces ESTA. The application normally requires an in-person interview and subjects the applicant to detailed scrutiny.

A failed application can lead not only to a visa refusal but also to a formal finding of inadmissibility, particularly for those with cautions or convictions involving drugs, fraud or deception or serious harm to people or property. An inadmissibility finding can bar to US entry for life unless a discretionary waiver is granted.

This system can be particularly unforgiving because of the disconnect between how criminal history is understood in the UK and how US immigration authorities assess it.

UK cautions and spent convictions, often seen domestically as resolved or insignificant, may still be treated as valid admissions to criminal conduct or standing criminal convictions for US immigration purposes.

Travellers must disclose these matters fully and honestly, yet few understand the long-term consequences of doing so.

US authorities are clear that travel under ESTA is a privilege, not a right. Yet many legitimate travellers continue to treat access to the US as routine, until it is no longer available, often with consequences that extend far beyond a single business trip.

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William Diaz is a Senior Manager at global immigration advisers Fragomen.

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