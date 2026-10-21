Wes Streeting's comments came after the US' special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Vladimir Putin in Russia and described him as a "humanitarian".

By Natasha Clark

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The US is "on the side of freedom" and won't side with Russia over the war in Ukraine, the Defence Secretary has told LBC.

Wes Streeting's comments came after the US' special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Vladimir Putin in Russia today in a bid to try and broker a peace deal. In a shock move, he praised him as a "humanitarian" and commended the Russian president, despite their role in starting the war. Hours before the talks, a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv Oblast killed two elderly residents and injured 11 people, including two children. Mr Putin thanked Mr Trump and Mr Witkoff for their efforts to end the war.

Putin greets US special envoy Steve Witkoff during their meeting in Saint Petersburg. Picture: GAVRIIL GRIGOROV/Getty

Speaking this morning before the meeting, Mr Streeting insisted that the UK was still highly involved in the international conversation - despite the US leading on efforts to put both sides together. He told LBC: "We are still at the table. We've been supporting the diplomatic push to bring an end to this war. "As I said to my US counterpart Pete Hegseth in Washington last week, any peace that's negotiated needs to be acceptable to the Ukrainians. "No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, and we will back Ukraine to the hilt. They're fighting for their freedom and their democracy, but they're also fighting for ours. "If Putin prevails in Ukraine, there is every chance he will come back for more, and it's really important that we stand together. "So we support the efforts that are being made diplomatically, but until diplomacy fails, we're with Ukraine until the end. And we're going to continue to support their efforts, continue to give them the military backing they need in terms of equipment, funding, resources. "And it's part of my job, particularly with the German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, to mobilise international support. And that's what I'll be doing in the coming weeks."

Zelenskyy and Trump at 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York. Picture: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/Getty