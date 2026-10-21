‘US on side of freedom’: Streeting insists Trump has not sided with Russia over Ukraine - despite Putin branded 'humanitarian' by Witkoff
Wes Streeting's comments came after the US' special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Vladimir Putin in Russia and described him as a "humanitarian".
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The US is "on the side of freedom" and won't side with Russia over the war in Ukraine, the Defence Secretary has told LBC.
Wes Streeting's comments came after the US' special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Vladimir Putin in Russia today in a bid to try and broker a peace deal.
In a shock move, he praised him as a "humanitarian" and commended the Russian president, despite their role in starting the war.
Hours before the talks, a Russian drone strike on Kharkiv Oblast killed two elderly residents and injured 11 people, including two children.
Mr Putin thanked Mr Trump and Mr Witkoff for their efforts to end the war.
Speaking this morning before the meeting, Mr Streeting insisted that the UK was still highly involved in the international conversation - despite the US leading on efforts to put both sides together.
He told LBC: "We are still at the table. We've been supporting the diplomatic push to bring an end to this war.
"As I said to my US counterpart Pete Hegseth in Washington last week, any peace that's negotiated needs to be acceptable to the Ukrainians.
"No decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine, and we will back Ukraine to the hilt. They're fighting for their freedom and their democracy, but they're also fighting for ours.
"If Putin prevails in Ukraine, there is every chance he will come back for more, and it's really important that we stand together.
"So we support the efforts that are being made diplomatically, but until diplomacy fails, we're with Ukraine until the end. And we're going to continue to support their efforts, continue to give them the military backing they need in terms of equipment, funding, resources.
"And it's part of my job, particularly with the German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, to mobilise international support. And that's what I'll be doing in the coming weeks."
Last month President Trump signed a controversial energy deal with Putin, worsening a diplomatic rift with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Mr Streeting, who was in Washington meeting with his counterpart Mr Hegseth last week, insisted that we could still count on the Americans for their support.But he admitted that the relationships between Ukraine, the US and Britain had been strained over the last few weeks.
No10 hit back at Mr Hegseth over his comments downplaying Britain and NATO's role in Afghanistan, calling them "wrong".
Mr Streeting told LBC they were still an ally.
He said: "My experience with Pete Hegseth last week, I mean, firstly, he made very clear his appreciation for the UK's leadership on Ukraine. And I think whether it's, you know, those sorts of exchanges, but also the diplomatic track, the support in terms of armaments, the support in terms of intelligence, the United States ultimately knows which side it's on, and it's on the side of freedom.
"They are trying to broker a diplomatic solution with Russia. It's got to— I mean, it's the only way that the war will end is through negotiation, but it's got to be acceptable to the Ukrainians.
"And as for the comments made by President Trump, I think it's just important to reflect that... while I wouldn't pretend that the last week or two have been easy in terms of the relationship between President Trump and President Zelensky, I very much see his remarks in that context of a difficult period in their relationship, which has had its ups and downs.
"And in those situations, what we try and do as the UK is bring our friends back together, and that's the focus, hence our diplomatic answers to some of these questions."