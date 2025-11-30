US and Ukrainian officials have completed four hours of talks aimed at ending the war between Russia and Ukraine, just days before a US envoy is due in Moscow for talks with Vladimir Putin.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters afterwards that the session with the Ukrainian team in Florida was productive but work remains in the search for a peace deal.

"It's not just about the terms that end fighting," Mr Rubio said. "It's about also the terms that set up Ukraine for long-term prosperity.

"I think we built on that today but there's more work to be done."

President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff is scheduled to meet Mr Putin in Moscow in the next few days.

The negotiations come at a sensitive moment for Ukraine as it continues to push back against Russian forces that invaded in 2022 while dealing with a domestic corruption scandal.

Diplomats have been focused on revisions to a proposed 28-point plan developed in negotiations between Washington and Moscow.

That plan has been criticised as being too weighted toward Russian demands. As the meeting began on Sunday, Mr Rubio focused on reassuring Ukraine.

"The end goal, obviously, is not just the end of the war," Mr Rubio said in brief remarks. "But it's also about securing an end to the war that leaves Ukraine sovereign and independent and with an opportunity at real prosperity.

"This is not just about peace deals," the top American diplomat said as the teams sat down at the Shell Bay Club, a golf and racket club developed by Mr Witkoff in Hallandale Beach.