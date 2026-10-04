Campaigners have told the Lampard Inquiry that monitoring systems have encouraged staff to rely on technology rather than carrying out human checks

Data submitted to the inquiry states that Oxevision monitoring system has been used in half of England’s mental health trusts. Picture: Alamy

By Isobel Anderson Morris

An inquiry into the deaths of people receiving mental health care will examine a controversial patient monitoring system and consider whether it should be stopped.

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The Lampard Inquiry is investigating the deaths of thousands of mental health patients in Essex and is expected to decide whether interim recommendations are needed over the use of the remote monitoring system, Oxevision, on wards. Campaigners opposed to the use of the cameras have told the inquiry that staff rely on them instead of carrying out human checks, creating safety risks that they say have contributed to the deaths of some patients. Data submitted to the inquiry states that Oxevision has been used in half of England’s mental health trusts. The system remotely monitors movement and unusual activity, while also being able to measure pulse and breathing rates. Lawyers from Bindmans, representing the campaign group Stop Oxevision, have asked the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to investigate whether the system lawfully collects, processes and retains patients’ data. Read more: AI is 'biggest risk' to youth mental health and educational benefits being ‘squandered’, warns expert Read more: Mental health review ‘dismisses notion of snowflake generation’, as author says its 'harder to be young now'

Baroness Kate Lampard is the Chair to the Inquiry. Picture: Alamy

Nina Ali, a partner at Hodge Jones & Allen who represents 120 victims in the inquiry, said: “People across the country are dying or being harmed while under mental health care as this inquiry continues to sit and hear evidence." “The use of Oxevision has no place in mental health care. It is intrusive, clinically ineffective and potentially unlawful." She said the clients she represents also want to see measures to rectify the “shambolic lack of CPR training for staff looking after the most vulnerable in our society”. Sophie Alderman, 27, was a patient at Rochford Hospital in Essex. She had a history of serious mental ill health and self-harm and killed herself in August 2022. While being treated at the hospital, Sophie was monitored by Oxevision. Her mother, Tammy Smith, told the inquiry that she believed the system was unsafe and had contributed to her daughter’s paranoia. Speaking ahead of the inquiry hearing on Monday, Ms Smith said: “Sophie was meant to be safe in hospital." “Instead, a camera was placed in her bedroom without any clear record that she understood it, consented to it, or that anyone considered the impact it would have on a young woman whose illness contributed to a deep discomfort of cameras and a fear of being spied on." “Oxevision invaded the only relatively private space Sophie had on an inpatient ward, it risked deepening her distress, and its alert function failed to protect her when it mattered most.”

Families of mental health patients who have died have given evidence to the inquiry. Picture: Alamy