One of the rape complainants in the case gave evidence on Thursday in which she told jurors Brand "didn't care" during the alleged attack

An image taken by the first alleged victim showing Brand in the hotel room in 1999. Picture: Met Police

By Alex Storey

New pictures have surfaced of Russell Brand taken by a woman shortly before he allegedly raped her in a hotel room in 1999.

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Brand is accused of carrying out a string of sex attacks including one alleged victim who he met at a cabaret show on the fringes of the Labour Party conference in 1999. The woman told jurors on Thursday that he was "arrogant", and that it was "fine" for him to carry out the rape in a hotel room. Pictures were shown to the jury on Thursday which were taken by the complainant in a hotel room in Bournemouth, which is where she says Brand raped her after they met. Read more: Russell Brand 'pranced around' and 'asked woman to take pictures of him' before raping her, court hears Read more: Russell Brand ‘did silly walk like Basil Fawlty before pinning woman down & raping her after Labour conference,' court hears

The images were taken in 1999. Picture: Met Police

Brand, 51, is on trial at Southwark Crown Court where he denies three charges of rape, three counts of sexual assault, and one allegation of indecent assault, after being accused by six women over alleged incidents between 1999 and 2009. Giving evidence, the accuser said: "I blamed myself in that moment. I hate that I blamed myself, I shouldn’t have to blame myself." She continued: "It just showed to me that he was arrogant, to him that was just fine. We were just there for him to abuse and consent was irrelevant. "He manipulated me at the time and he is the one going on Piers Morgan’s show talking about shame and reputation and I’m the one who’s silent."

Brand is expected to give evidence later in the trial. Picture: Jeff Gilbert/Alamy

Defence barrister Ian Winter KC said to the witness: "He persuaded you to have sex and you regret agreeing to do so", to which she responded: "I regret to this day the error in judgment that this man wouldn’t rape me." Giving evidence, she said that during the alleged rape, Brand was "insisting" she "enjoy" something she did not want. She told the court: "It was horrible, it was just awful. It felt dirty." The complainant continued: "I know I said no." Raising her voice to Mr Winter after it was suggested that she consented to sex with Russell Brand, she added: "I don’t love him, I don’t find him attractive. Never have."

Russell Brand, accompanied by his wife Laura Gallacher, leaving Southwark Crown Court yesterday. Picture: PA Images/Alamy

Asked by prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones KC if there was any "gentle conversation", the woman said that Brand kept saying "enjoy it, enjoy it". She added: "It was almost like he was insisting I enjoy something when I didn't want it." The woman said that she said no but that Brand did not respond and "just carried on", the court heard. Asked about is behaviour before the attack, she said: "He was just dark and arrogant and performing, he was scary, he was demanding. "He was the centre of the show, it was like it was back on stage. He wasn’t the [same] person I was chatting to."

Brand pictured in California in 2023. Picture: Headlinephoto Limited/Alamy

During her earlier evidence via her pre-recorded interview with police, the woman said that Brand had stripped off his clothes and was "goose stepping" around the room like Basil Fawlty, and was "prancing around being silly" before the attack. Brand also asked her to take photographs of him before the alleged attack, she said. The court heard the alleged victim say: "I took pictures of him on my camera, he made me take them. "I was frightened. I remember feeling what on earth have I got myself into and then he did rape me."He pushed me onto the bed. "He did take my trousers off."

The media waiting for Russell Brand to come out of Southwark Crown Court. Picture: Ian Humphreys/Alamy

She added: "I couldn’t get out of the situation. Do I shout, do I scream?" The court heard Brand told the alleged victim he "had to get back to his mum following the incident. She added: "He was saying things like I get tested regularly. There was no love, no kindness, no are you OK?. "None of that, just literally 'I’ve got to go and see my mum, she’d love you'". The woman told the officer: "Afterwards, he didn’t think he did anything wrong. He obviously put his clothes on, but I remember him writing down his email." The trial judge, Mr Justice Bennathan, had to "shush: defence barrister Ian Winter KC during a tense exchange in court. The barrister was grilling the alleged victim on whether she said out loud that she did not want to have sex with Brand during the hotel encounter.

Russell Brand addresses attendees on the first day of AmericaFest 2025 in Phoenix. Picture: Carrie Schreck/Alamy