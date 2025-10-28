A man has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in London.

The triple stabbing, which has left one man dead, took place in Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge, London. Picture: Google Maps

By Alex Nichol

An Afghan national has been arrested after a man was stabbed to death and two other people, including a 14-year-old boy, were injured in a "senseless act of violence" in west London.

Police and ambulance crews were called to Midhurst Gardens in Uxbridge at around 5pm on Monday where the three victims were attacked. A 49-year-old man was treated at the scene but sadly died, while another man, aged 45, suffered life-changing injuries. The teenager's injuries were not life-threatening or changing. The Metropolitan Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. LBC has approached the Home Office for comment.

Police have arrested a man after three people were stabbed in Uxbridge, with one sadly dying.



On Monday, 27 October police were called at 17:00hrs to Midhurst Gardens, Uxbridge following reports that three people had been stabbed. pic.twitter.com/9gb7NAyDUN — Hillingdon Police (@MPSHillingdon) October 28, 2025