V-levels will sit alongside A-levels and T-levels, and are equivalent to one A-level

First three V-level subjects revealed ahead of launch next year. Picture: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The first three V-level qualifications to be offered from September next year have been revealed, as the Education Secretary pledged to make it less complicated to access vocational and technical education.

The first of the Government's new vocational qualifications, announced as part of reforms to the curriculum and post-16 system, will be in education, finance and digital. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer set a new target to see two-thirds of young people in higher education, technical or vocational training, or doing a "gold standard" apprenticeship by the age of 25. V-levels will sit alongside A-levels and T-levels, and are equivalent to one A-level. Students will be able to combine A-levels and V-levels. Students currently in year nine will be the first group able to take V-levels. While visiting Nottingham College, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said that V-levels will make accessing vocational and technical education less complicated for young people and parents.

Tables and chairs are neatly lined up for exams. Picture: Alamy

“For example, if you’re studying a V-level in finance, you might also want to study A-level maths if you’re thinking about a career as an accountant,” she said. “The good thing about V-levels is they will allow young people to pursue really high-quality technical and vocational routes, but they don’t have to specialise if they’re not completely sure exactly where they want to head to.” From September 2028, further V-levels could be rolled out in business, care services, construction, engineering, health, legal, sales, and sports, fitness and exercise science, though these are subject to confirmation when the Department for Education (DfE) publishes a full rollout plan by June 2026. T-levels, which focus more on technical training for a specific sector and are equivalent to three A-levels, will also be expanded to include more subjects such as sport, fitness and exercise science, and care services. In its response to a consultation on the Post-16 Education and Skills White Paper, the Government is also introducing new qualifications for students who have lower attainment and are not yet ready to progress beyond GCSE-equivalent learning. There will be two pathways. For students who want to progress on to A, V or T-levels, there will be one-year Foundation Certificate qualifications available in education and early years, and digital.

Secretary of State for Education and Minister for Women and Equalities Bridget Phillipson. Picture: Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images