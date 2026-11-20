V8 engines returning in 2030 in bid to ‘reconnect with DNA’ of Formula One
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen considered quitting F1, having compared the new rules to “Mario Kart”.
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Formula One will ditch its current controversial engines and return to V8s in a move the governing FIA has described as “an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA” of the sport.
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The unanimous agreement means the more popular V8s will make a comeback in 2030, 17 years after the sport abandoned them in favour of “road relevant” engines.
It is hoped the 2.1-litre V8 turbo-hybrid power unit will not be as complex as the current engines – a 50-50 split between combustion and battery power – which were introduced only this season but have been heavily criticised by drivers and fans alike.
Four-time world champion Max Verstappen considered quitting F1, having compared the new rules to “Mario Kart”, while Fernando Alonso said the sport in its current guise should be known as the “battery world championship”.
The FIA also believe a V8 comeback will help rediscover the ear-piercing sound which became synonymous with F1. The new engines will be powered by sustainable fuels.
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“This agreement marks a significant milestone in shaping the future of Formula One,” said FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem ahead of this weekend’s race in Las Vegas.
“From the outset I have been clear in my ambition to deliver a sport that is more competitive and more exciting for our fans, while remaining at the forefront of innovation and sustainability.
“The return of V8 engines represents an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA of this championship, bringing back the sound, emotion and pure racing that is loved worldwide.
“Our vision is clear: lighter, simpler and more affordable cars that put driver skill at the heart of the competition.
“I want to thank all involved for their collaboration. This is an important step forward and demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together to deliver the best possible future for our sport.”
The call for simpler engines reignited after last month’s farcical race in Malaysia when multiple cars broke down following a software glitch.
The event had to be suspended for nearly an hour because new software had to be downloaded onto the cars.