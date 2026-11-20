Formula One will ditch its current controversial engines and return to V8s in a move the governing FIA has described as “an opportunity to reconnect with the DNA” of the sport.

The unanimous agreement means the more popular V8s will make a comeback in 2030, 17 years after the sport abandoned them in favour of “road relevant” engines.

It is hoped the 2.1-litre V8 turbo-hybrid power unit will not be as complex as the current engines – a 50-50 split between combustion and battery power – which were introduced only this season but have been heavily criticised by drivers and fans alike.

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen considered quitting F1, having compared the new rules to “Mario Kart”, while Fernando Alonso said the sport in its current guise should be known as the “battery world championship”.

The FIA also believe a V8 comeback will help rediscover the ear-piercing sound which became synonymous with F1. The new engines will be powered by sustainable fuels.

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