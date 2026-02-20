Experts at Stanford Medicine in the US have developed a universal vaccine that could be given as a nasal spray. Picture: Alamy

Experts at Stanford Medicine in the US have developed a universal vaccine that could be given as a nasal spray and could protect against a wide range of respiratory viruses, bacteria and allergy triggers. Although the study, published in the journal Science, was in mice, they said the vaccine offered broad protection in the lungs for several months. Vaccinated mice were protected against Covid and other coronaviruses, Staph (which can infect the skin and cause sepsis), Acinetobacter baumannii (which can cause infections in the blood, urinary tract, lungs or wounds), and house dust mites. Read more: More doctors to be trained as cancer specialists to end postcode lottery of care Read more: Newly qualified midwives left unemployed amid 'chronic' staff shortages

If translated into humans, such a vaccine could replace multiple jabs every year for winter respiratory infections. It could also potentially work against new pandemic bugs. Dr Bali Pulendran, director of the Institute for Immunity, Transplantation and Infection at Stanford Medicine and lead author, said: “I think what we have is a universal vaccine against diverse respiratory threats… “Imagine getting a nasal spray in the fall months that protects you from all respiratory viruses including Covid-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and the common cold, as well as bacterial pneumonia and early spring allergens. “That would transform medical practice.” The researchers now hope to test the vaccine in humans.

