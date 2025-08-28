Closeup of a little boy's back and neck full of blisters and rash caused by chickenpox. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A vaccine for chickenpox will be rolled out on the NHS in England from January, officials have announced.

The jab, which currently costs around £150 at private clinics and pharmacies, will form part of a new combined immunisation on the childhood vaccination programme. Ministers hope it will not only protect some youngsters from severe complications from the virus, but also prevent parents from taking time off work to look after their children when they become infected. Chickenpox is a common childhood illness and is usually mild. The main symptom is an itchy, spotty rash over the body, but before this appears, children may have a high temperature, a loss of appetite, and may feel generally unwell. Chickenpox usually gets better on its own within one to two weeks, although some children can develop complications such as bacterial infections like group A strep.

In rare cases, the virus can cause swelling of the brain, serious lung inflammation and stroke, sometimes leading to death. The chickenpox vaccine – also known as the varicella jab – will form part of a new combined MMRV (measles, mumps, rubella and varicella) vaccine. It will be offered at GP practices from January 2026, and is expected to offer protection to around 500,000 children every year. The MMRV will eventually replace the MMR, which is offered to babies at 12 months and 18 months. It is the first time protection against another disease has been added to the routine childhood vaccination programme since 2015. Dr Gayatri Amirthalingam, deputy director of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), said: "Most parents probably consider chickenpox to be a common and mild illness, but for some babies, young children and even adults, chickenpox can be very serious, leading to hospital admission and tragically, while rare, it can be fatal. "It is excellent news, that from next January, we will be introducing a vaccine to protect against chickenpox into the NHS routine childhood vaccination programme – helping prevent what is for most a nasty illness and for those who develop severe symptoms, it could be a life saver." According to the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), chickenpox causes an estimated £24 million in lost income and productivity every year in the UK, with parents forced to take time off work to care for their children. The rollout of the vaccine is also expected to save the NHS £15 million a year in costs for treating the illness.

