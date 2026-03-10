The killer, who stabbed 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar and grandfather Ian Coates, 65, physically assaulted the colleagues a month before the horrific attack in June 2023

Calocane — who attempted to kill three more people during the slayings — carried out the attack working for logistics company Arvato in Derby. Picture: Handout

By Frankie Elliott

Valdo Calocane attacked a married couple he was working with at a warehouse a month before he committed the triple killings in Nottingham, an inquiry has heard.

The killer, who stabbed 19-year-old students Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar and grandfather Ian Coates, 65, physically assaulted the colleagues a month before the horrific attack in June 2023. Calocane - who attempted to kill three more people during the slayings - was working for logistics company Arvato in Derby when he punched the male colleague in the face.

Valdo Calocane stabbed to death Barnaby Webber, Grace O'Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old Ian Coates. Picture: Handout

He also pushed over the female colleague, hurting her leg, a central London inquiry was told. Another colleague described the incident as "very violent", adding that he saw a Stanley-type knife on the floor after Calocane attacked his colleagues. Giving evidence on Tuesday, a training coordinator for the company at the time, identified only as Louisa, said of the incident: “We heard a scream from the back of the warehouse. "I then started to move in that direction. "The two victims – the wife, she was in front of the husband, the husband was already on the floor. He had already been assaulted. "As I got into the area I stood myself in front of VC so my back would have been to the victims. "VC was just stood in front of me, there was no words coming out of VC’s mouth. "What was different is for the seconds I was stood in front of VC his attention was not on me. He was looking through me and his attention was on the male victim that was on the floor.”

Valdo Calocane's attacks across Nottingham on 13 June 2023 shook the city. Picture: Handout

She said she remembered the male victim saying he had been hit to the side of his face, which had triggered an old injury, and that he did not know why he had been attacked. An email from police was shown asking Louisa to make contact to help the case proceed, but she said on Tuesday: “I was not told by the business that I should be providing information to police, I believed that was being done by the business.” Another Arvato worker, Volodimir, told the inquiry he saw what appeared to be a Stanley-type knife on the floor after Calocane attacked his colleagues. “I was dealing with something else in the background and I hear unusual voice and screams, so I went towards the noise and I saw there was a male and female on the floor and VC punching the male in the face,” the witness said. “So I straight away tell him: ‘Stop, you can’t do this, it’s not allowed,’ and he just go back from the victims and he said someone has pushed him. “He said: ‘I lost my glasses’, and I noticed a knife was next to him and I kicked the knife out the way.” He told the inquiry that workers were not allowed to use the type of knife he saw. Volodimir described the incident as “very violent”, adding: “It was like, eyes pop out, and he was like, ‘don’t touch me, don’t touch me’.” The operations manager at the time, Matthew, said Calocane "kept looking at the floor and was pacing" immediately after the event, but told the inquiry he could not see anything on the ground. After being made aware by colleagues that a knife had been spotted and kicked away, Matthew said he mentioned it to police and told officers he thought there was “something not right with (Calocane) mentally”.

court artist sketch of Valdo Calocane. Picture: Alamy