The families of the three victims who died in the Nottingham attacks have called for accountability for the failures to start now.

(left to right) Lee Coates, James Coates, Darren Coates, Emma Webber, David Webber, Dr Sanjoy Kumar and Dr Sinead O'Malley Kumar, during a press conference with the families of the Nottingham attack victims. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The mother of a student who was stabbed to death by paranoid schizophrenic Valdo Calocane said there has been a miscarriage of justice “that must now be addressed”.

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Speaking on Monday after the conclusion of an inquiry into the Nottingham attacks, Emma Webber, mother of Barnaby Webber, said there has been a “catastrophic collapse of responsibility”. First-year University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates were killed by Calocane in the early hours of June 13, 2023. The triple killer then used a van he stole from Mr Coates to try to murder three pedestrians in Nottingham city centre. The inquiry into the attacks, which lasted more than three months and heard from 164 witnesses, finished on Friday and chairwoman Her Honour Deborah Taylor is expected to report back with her findings and recommendations next year. Read more: Mother of son murdered during Nottingham attack speaks against politicians "exploiting" Nowak tragedy Read more: Valdo Calocane’s mother feared he 'posed risk to others years before' Nottingham attacks

On Monday, the families of the three victims who died held a press conference in London where they said accountability for the failures needs to start now. Mrs Webber said: “Three years ago our beautiful son was murdered. “His life was stolen in a moment because the systems that should have protected him failed completely and a monster was left at large in the shadows to stalk his prey.” She said listening to the inquiry has been “brutal, bruising and harrowing beyond measure”. Mrs Webber continued: “Every single agency failed. Every single one, without exception.” She said there was “cover-up over candour”. Mrs Webber continued: “There is also the undoubted miscarriage of justice that must now be addressed. “Valdo Calocane got away with murder. He took three innocent lives and tried to take three more and the system let him plead to manslaughter.”

(left to right) Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar who were killed by Valdo Calocane in June 2023. Picture: PA