'Valdo Calocane got away with murder': Families of Nottingham Attack victims launch fresh plea for accountability
The families of the three victims who died in the Nottingham attacks have called for accountability for the failures to start now.
The mother of a student who was stabbed to death by paranoid schizophrenic Valdo Calocane said there has been a miscarriage of justice “that must now be addressed”.
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Speaking on Monday after the conclusion of an inquiry into the Nottingham attacks, Emma Webber, mother of Barnaby Webber, said there has been a “catastrophic collapse of responsibility”.
First-year University of Nottingham students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, and 65-year-old school caretaker Ian Coates were killed by Calocane in the early hours of June 13, 2023.
The triple killer then used a van he stole from Mr Coates to try to murder three pedestrians in Nottingham city centre.
The inquiry into the attacks, which lasted more than three months and heard from 164 witnesses, finished on Friday and chairwoman Her Honour Deborah Taylor is expected to report back with her findings and recommendations next year.
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On Monday, the families of the three victims who died held a press conference in London where they said accountability for the failures needs to start now.
Mrs Webber said: “Three years ago our beautiful son was murdered.
“His life was stolen in a moment because the systems that should have protected him failed completely and a monster was left at large in the shadows to stalk his prey.”
She said listening to the inquiry has been “brutal, bruising and harrowing beyond measure”.
Mrs Webber continued: “Every single agency failed. Every single one, without exception.”
She said there was “cover-up over candour”.
Mrs Webber continued: “There is also the undoubted miscarriage of justice that must now be addressed.
“Valdo Calocane got away with murder. He took three innocent lives and tried to take three more and the system let him plead to manslaughter.”
Mrs Webber described to the inquiry the “unfolding horror” of learning that the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) intended to accept Calocane’s not guilty pleas to murder on the grounds of diminished responsibility.
Calocane, who admitted manslaughter and attempted murder, is detained indefinitely in a high-security hospital.
Mrs Webber said that she is calling on the Government to meet with her within the next month.
She said: “The findings of this inquiry will not be made until spring of next year, however, that does not prevent action from being taken now.”
“This isn’t about vengeance, it’s about doing the right thing.”
She added: “The excuses stop here and accountability starts today.”
Mr Webber’s father, David Webber, said: “We’re fighting on to do what’s right for our loved ones. Without sounding too glib, we’re here to push on for the betterment of the country.
“This can’t continue. We’re seeing it more and more and more and it’s just got to stop.”