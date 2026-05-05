Valdo Calocane stabbed to death students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, in Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, and caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in the early hours of June 13 2023

Calocane had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. Picture: PA

By Rebecca Henrys

Schizophrenic Valdo Calocane was discharged from mental health services to his GP just months before he killed three people because healthcare workers could not find him, an inquiry has heard.

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Former mechanical engineering student Calocane had been under the care of Nottinghamshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust for two years, during which time a consultant psychiatrist warned that he would end up killing someone. In September 2022, Calocane was discharged by the trust’s Early Intervention in Psychosis (EIP) service because he failed to turn up for appointments or make contact with the team. Months later, he stabbed to death students Barnaby Webber and Grace O’Malley-Kumar, both 19, in Ilkeston Road, Nottingham, and caretaker Ian Coates, 65, in the early hours of June 13 2023, before he tried to murder three more people with a stolen van in the city centre.

(left to right) Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber and Grace O'Malley-Kumar who were killed by Valdo Calocane in June 2023. Picture: PA

Emma Robinson, who was a team leader at the trust, told the inquiry, which is looking into events leading up to the attacks, on Tuesday that Calocane’s care co-ordinator Gary Carter had attended his address, made calls to him and sent a letter, which went unanswered. Read more: Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane 'should have been arrested' under warrant before triple stabbing Read more: Demanding to be arrested: New footage shows Nottingham killer Valdo Calocane talking to police outside MI5 HQ

Tim Moloney KC, who represents the families of Mr Webber, Ms O’Malley-Kumar and Mr Coates, asked: “When you discharged, did you think about the risk to the public from this man, who EIP would not visit alone, would not visit at home unless absolutely necessary? “Did you consider the risks to the public from that man?” She replied: “We did consider that, but we felt that within the time of decision we had no holding powers, we couldn’t work with him, we couldn’t find him at this point. We just couldn’t find him to work with him.” The inquiry heard that Calocane’s last engagement with the EIP team had been by phone on July 16, when he lied about being abroad. Mr Moloney asked “Had you lost him?”, to which Ms Robinson replied: “Yes.” The lawyer asked: “Is that primarily why you discharged him?” Ms Robinson said: “Yes, because we couldn’t find him to treat him or engage him.”

The families of Ian Coates, Barnaby Webber, and Grace O'Malley Kumar on Ilkeston Road in Nottingham, to mark the second anniversary of their murders last year. Picture: Alamy