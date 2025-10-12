Valentin Vacherot became Monaco’s first ATP Tour singles champion and the lowest-ranked player in history to win a Masters 1000 event by beating his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in Shanghai.

A medical time out for Rinderkinech at 3-2 only delayed the inevitable as Vacherot, whose previous career earnings were £380,000, secured his maiden tour-level title and the winner’s cheque of £824,000.

Rinderknech struck 12 winners and committed just two unforced errors on his way to winning the opening set but from 3-3 in the second set Vacherot broke his opponent in consecutive games to lead by a break in the third set.

The world’s number 204, who beat four-time Shanghai champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, came from a set down for the sixth time in the tournament to win 4-6 6-3 6-3.

“It is unreal what just happened. I have no idea what is happening right now. I am not even dreaming, it is just crazy,” Vacherot said on the ATP Tour website.

“I am just so happy with my performances the past two weeks. I just want to thank everyone who has helped with my career since the beginning.

“There has to be one loser but I think there is two winners today. One family that won and I think for the sport of tennis, the story is unreal.

“I feel when I am down, I have no choice and need to bring my A-game.

“In the first set I didn’t do that and he was playing better than me. I took my first chance to break in the second set and from that the crowd got more involved and we put on more of a show in the second part of the match.”