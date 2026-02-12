Almost three quarters of Britons would rather stay home with familiar comforts like snacks and a film than go out for Valentine's Day, a survey suggests.

Some 57% of 25 to 34-year-olds also say they have regretted how much they spent on Valentine's Day, and 30% now spend much less on the occasion than they did five years ago due to cost-of-living pressures, according to the poll for digital bank Zopa.

The study found 73% of Britons said they would rather stay in than splash out on an expensive dinner, gifts or a night out, rising to 79% of women.

The bank said its findings reflected a broader "cultural fatigue" towards romantic consumerism, with 11% of Britons saying they felt pressured to spend on Valentine's Day and 28% describing the day as "overhyped".

Across age groups, half of Britons ranked reliability (47%) above excitement (14%) or romance (21%), while 63% said a "successful" Valentine's Day was about feeling relaxed and financially comfortable.