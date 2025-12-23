Isak had an operation on Monday on an ankle injury which included a fibula fracture.

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has criticised Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven. Picture: PA

By Jacob Paul

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has criticised Tottenham’s Micky van de Ven for the “reckless” tackle which has sidelined Reds striker Alexander Isak for a couple of months with a fractured fibula.

The Sweden international was injured in scoring the opening goal of Saturday’s 2-1 win in north London when the Spurs defender slid in and caught his shooting leg as he planted it on the floor. Isak had an operation on Monday on an ankle injury which included a fibula fracture. “It’s going to be a long injury, for a couple of months,” Slot said. “It’s a big disappointment for him and, as a result, for us. “This was, for me, a reckless challenge. I’ve said a lot about the tackle of Xavi Simons (who was sent off dragging his studs down the calf of Virgil van Dijk) which for me was completely unintentional. “I don’t think you will ever get an injury out of a tackle like that. But the tackle of Van de Ven, if you make a tackle like that 10 times, 10 times there is a serious chance the player gets a serious injury.” Isak has made 16 appearances since his £125million British-record move from Newcastle on deadline day but had started five out of nine since a groin injury sustained in the Champions League win over Eintracht Frankfurt two months ago. Read more: Alexander Isak leg break a 'huge blow' for Liverpool, says Carragher Read more: Alexander Isak nets first Liverpool goal as Hugo Ekitike sees red after winner

Alexander Isak of Liverpool goes down injured following a tackle by Micky van de Ven of Tottenham Hotspur. Picture: Getty