The Netherlands captain’s header was ruled out on the field and reviewed by VAR

By Chay Quinn

Liverpool have contacted referees’ chief Howard Webb to raise concerns about the interpretation of the rules concerning Virgil van Dijk’s disallowed goal in the 3-0 defeat to Manchester City.

The Netherlands captain’s header was ruled out on the field and reviewed by VAR due to Andy Robertson, in an offside position, ducking under the ball. It was a pivotal moment with the score at 1-0 and afterwards head coach Arne Slot said it was “obvious and clear a wrong decision had been made”. A statement from the Premier League Match Centre at the time claimed Robertson was “deemed to be making an obvious action directly in front of the goalkeeper” but the PA news agency understands Liverpool do not agree with the premise.

An Erling Haaland goal had put the Cityzens 1-0 up when van Dijk's header was chalked off. Picture: Alamy