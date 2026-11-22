A van driver has died in a motorway crash with a lorry near Birmingham Airport.

A huge emergency response was deployed to the scene on the M42 northbound between J5a and J6 just after 12.30pm on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public, the van driver, who was in his 40s, died at the scene.

His family have been informed, and specialist officers are offering support, the force said.

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