Van driver dies after crash with lorry on motorway near Birmingham Airport
Police are appealing to anyone driving on that stretch of the M42 to check their dashcam
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A van driver has died in a motorway crash with a lorry near Birmingham Airport.
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A huge emergency response was deployed to the scene on the M42 northbound between J5a and J6 just after 12.30pm on Saturday.
West Midlands Police said despite the efforts of emergency services and members of the public, the van driver, who was in his 40s, died at the scene.
His family have been informed, and specialist officers are offering support, the force said.
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The driver of the lorry remained at the scene and is assisting officers from the serious collision investigation unit as inquiries continue.
The northbound carriageway remained closed for several hours but was reopened to traffic on Sunday morning.
Investigations are ongoing and the force is asking anyone with information or dashcam footage to get in contact.
Sergeant Richard Evans said on Sunday: "We are working to establish exactly how the collision happened and would ask people who were driving on that stretch of the M42 at around 12.30pm to check their dashcam.
"We'd ask that anyone who has footage or any information, and is yet to speak to us, gets in contact."