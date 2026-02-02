A man has pleaded guilty to killing a university student after he struck her with his van in central London.

She was in her second year of a physics and philosophy degree, according to the university’s website.

A court heard previously that the van collided with a metal gate, knocking it off its hinges, before hitting the bench where Ms Mahomed was sitting.

Aalia Mahomed, 20, who was studying at King’s College London, died at the scene of the collision on the Strand on March 18 last year.

Two other people, Irem Yoldas and Yamin Belmessous, were injured in the incident.

Christopher Jackson, 27, of Southampton, appeared at the Old Bailey on Monday and pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He admitted the charges with a sombre expression and with his head bowed, and continued to look towards the floor for the majority of the hearing.

Prosecutor Fiona Robertson said Ms Mahomed’s family and the two surviving victims are “anxious” for Jackson to be sentenced before the anniversary of the incident.

Judge Philip Katz KC said: “It is inevitably going to be a substantial custodial sentence.”

Jessica Clarke, defending, told the court Jackson has three young children with his fiance and has been tyring to “earn as much money” as he can for his family before the sentencing.

She also said: “Unlike many cases of death by dangerous driving which involve excessive speed, alcohol and drugs, this involves none of that. It was a tragic accident.”

Jackson, who was remanded in custody, will be sentenced at the same court on March 6.