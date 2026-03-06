A van driver who knocked down an iron gate, hitting two people, before mounting a flower bed and fatally striking a university student in central London has been jailed for eight years.

Aalia Mahomed, who was studying at King’s College London, died at the scene of the collision on the Strand on March 18 last year.

The 20-year-old, who was in her second year of a physics and philosophy degree, was described by her mother Samira Shafi in a statement in court as “the most amazing daughter”.

Two other people, Irem Yoldas and Yamin Belmessous, were injured in the incident.

