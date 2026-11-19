A Vincent van Gogh painting has set a new auction record after selling for more than $190 million at Sotheby’s in New York.

Châtaigniers en Fleurs, painted in 1890 during the final months of the artist’s life, sold for $190.4 million (£150m) to an undisclosed bidder on Wednesday.

The painting, which has not been publicly displayed for more than 50 years, depicts flowering chestnut trees along a village road in Auvers-sur-Oise, France.

Sotheby’s said the work is among the most significant paintings from Van Gogh’s final period still to have remained in private hands.

The sale followed a last-minute settlement between the Argentina-based Blaquier-Arrieta family and heirs of Samuel Fischer, the German Jewish publisher who previously owned the work.

Fischer’s descendants had claimed the painting was sold under duress in the 1930s, after his publishing business suffered under Nazi persecution.

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