Van Gogh painting sells for record $190m after Nazi-era dispute resolved
The sale followed a last-minute settlement after claims the painting was sold under duress during the Nazi regime.
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A Vincent van Gogh painting has set a new auction record after selling for more than $190 million at Sotheby’s in New York.
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Châtaigniers en Fleurs, painted in 1890 during the final months of the artist’s life, sold for $190.4 million (£150m) to an undisclosed bidder on Wednesday.
The painting, which has not been publicly displayed for more than 50 years, depicts flowering chestnut trees along a village road in Auvers-sur-Oise, France.
Sotheby’s said the work is among the most significant paintings from Van Gogh’s final period still to have remained in private hands.
The sale followed a last-minute settlement between the Argentina-based Blaquier-Arrieta family and heirs of Samuel Fischer, the German Jewish publisher who previously owned the work.
Fischer’s descendants had claimed the painting was sold under duress in the 1930s, after his publishing business suffered under Nazi persecution.
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Sotheby’s said the families had reached a “mutually satisfactory resolution”, recognising both "the painting’s complex Nazi-era history and the suffering endured by the Fischer family during the Holocaust".
The exact terms of the agreement were not disclosed.
The auction house did not disclose the name of the buyer, but the New York Times reported the prevailing bidder was William Acquavella, a veteran art dealer and the head of Acquavella Galleries.
The final price beats Van Gogh’s previous auction record of $117.2 million, paid for Verger avec Cypres at Christie’s in 2022.
It is also Sotheby’s second-highest price for a work of art, behind Gustav Klimt’s Portrait of Elisabeth Lederer, which sold for $236.4 million in November 2025.
The Van Gogh was one of 12 works from the Blaquier-Arrieta Collection offered at the auction. Together, the collection raised $412 million.