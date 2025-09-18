A van filled with sacks of ketamine worth a total of £17million was seized by officers in Merseyside.

National Crime Agency and Merseyside Police investigators intercepted the driver on the East Lancashire Road on Tuesday afternoon.

When officers opened the back of the vehicle, they found 35 sacks containing approximately 875kg of ketamine, worth millions on the UK streets.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Liverpool, was arrested and taken into custody to be questioned.

DCI Tony Roberts, of Merseyside's Organised Crime Partnership, said ketamine was "posing an increasing threat to UK communities".

The police chief added that he was delighted the operation had stopped such a significant supply reaching the public.

"Our operation has ensured that this large quantity of ketamine will never make it on to UK streets and endanger drug users," he said.

"Merseyside OCP is working relentlessly to identify and arrest organised criminals who are profiting from the destruction and violence caused by the drugs trade."