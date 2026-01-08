'Tragedy of her own making': Vance blames 'far-left' for Minnesota ICE shooting, insisting victim was guilty of ‘classic terrorism’
The Vice President claimed the ICE agent 'acted in self-defence' after a 37-year-old was shot dead, branding the incident 'an attack on the American people'
JD Vance has blamed the 'far-left' for the shooting of a Minnesota mother by ICE agents, branding the victim's actions an act of ‘classic terrorism’.
Speaking in a news conference on Thursday, the Vice President insisted the 37-year-old's death was a "tragedy of her own making," branding her a "victim of left-wing ideology".
The comments come after mother-of-three Renee Nicole Good, 37, was killed at the wheel of her SUV by ICE agents as they carried out raids in a Minnesota neighbourhood.
Footage of the mother's killing in a residential area of the city emerged online and appears to show Ms Good turning the wheels of her vehicle away from ICE agents in an apparent attempt to drive away.
Moments later, the ICE agent is seen to open fire through the driver's side windscreen.
The Department of Homeland Security continued to insist on Thursday that Ms Good tried to "weaponise her vehicle".
The claims have led Minnesotans to take to the streets of the city in protest - as Governor Tim Waltz called for calm in the wave of the tragedy.
It's a narrative the Trump administration doubled down on, dismissing murder claims and insisting that Ms Good's shooting was an act of "self-defence" by agents.
He added that the agent in question had been "rammed" by her vehicle, despite footage appearing to show otherwise, adding the agent was taken to hospital and required in excess of 30 stitches for his injuries.
Vance added he was "certain" that Renee Good "violated the law" and the officer involved had "every reason to think that he was under very serious threat of injury".
It comes despite multiple witnesses and video footage contradicting the White House's version of events.
Speaking from the White House, Vance asserted that the ICE agent involved has "absolute immunity" to do his job, which is a "federal issue".
Vance added that any prosecution brought against the officer by local officials would be "unprecedented".
It comes amid claims that local investigators have been "frozen out" of the investigation by the FBI.
A medic, who identified themselves at the scene and offered to assist Ms Good, was reportedly denied access to the vehicle by ICE agents after it drove into a telephone pole.
An ambulance arrived around 15 minutes after the incident, but Ms Good was later declared dead in hospital.
JD Vance went as far as insisting that the victim had been "brainwashed" and was an act of "classic terrorism".
Admitting that part of him feels "very, very sad" for the victim, he added that his sympathies lay with the agent who was "put in the position where he had to fire a gun to defend his own life".
"What young mother shows up and decides they're gonna throw their car in front of ICE officers enforcing legitimate law?" he said.
"You've gotta be a little brainwashed to get to that point."
Hundreds of came out on Thursday to pay their respects to Ms Good in a vigil to mourn her, with Governor Tim Waltz calling for calm in the wake of the incident.
Protests erupting across the state saw members of the public chant as they marched through the city's streets.
"I would love for Ice to leave our city and for more community members to come to see it happens," said Sander Kolodziej, a painter who came to the vigil to support the community.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey told ICE agents to get "the f*** out of Minneapolis".
He said: "Long-term Minneapolis residents that have contributed so greatly to our city, to our culture, to our economy, are being terrorized and now somebody is dead.
"That's on you - and it's also on you to leave.
"We do not want you here. Your stated reason for being in this city is to create some kind of safety and you're doing exactly the opposite."
Vance's comments were backed up by Press Secretary Karoline, Leavitt, who accused Ms Good of a "sinister" left-wing agenda.